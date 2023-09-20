Nolte: Disgraced CNN Hits All-Time Weekend Ratings Low

CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and violence, hit an all-time weekend ratings low.

The New York Post:

Ratings-challenged CNN hit rock bottom in a key viewership demographic last weekend — another sign of the difficulties facing incoming boss Mark Thompson. The cable news network logged its worst weekend ratings on record in the all-important 25- to 54-year-old demo, according to the latest Nielsen data released Tuesday. CNN — which launched in 1980 and bills itself as “the most trusted name in news” — totaled just 55,000 viewers for its weekend slate of shows that include Sunday political programs “State of the Union with Jake Tapper and Dana Bash,” and “Fareed Zakaria GPS.”

Even CNNLOL’s weekend primetime shows, The Whole Story with Anderson Cooper and Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, attracted only 43,000 demo viewers.

These are the worst ratings since 1991, which is as far back as ratings data is available.

In total viewers, only 345,000 tuned in to be lied to. For comparison sake, Fox News attracted an average of 683,000 viewers. MSNBC earned 424,000.

To comprehend just how awful 55,000 and 43,000 demo viewers are… On top of this being an all-time low for CNN, the minimum acceptable number of demo views is considered 100,000.

And this is why CNN is about to become part of the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) affirmative action program.

CNN cannot survive on merit. The hate outlet is so disgraced and universally despised it cannot survive without some form of corporate affirmative action.

Currently, it is barely surviving on an affirmative action program known as carriage fees. These are the fees everyone who subscribes to cable TV pays directly to CNN. Networks like CNN get a piece of your cable bill. It doesn’t matter if you watch or not. If CNN is available on your cable package, you are funding CNN.

But.

Some 40 million households have canceled their cable subscription over the last 15 or so years and moved to streaming. This has put a massive dent in CNN’s revenue. And because advertising rates are based on demo viewers and CNN’s demo viewership is bottoming out to something close to ZERO, the hate outlet cannot survive on merit—i.e., money earned by advertising dollars based on viewership numbers.

Remember, when CNN had to survive on merit with its streaming service, CNN+, it was junked in four weeks.

And this is why WBD will stream CNNLOL on its Max (formerly HBOMax) streaming service. CNN won’t last another ten years as a cable network. CNN+ proved CNN cannot survive as a standalone. So, WBD will keep its propaganda branch alive by making it a free add-on to an existing streaming service.

And “free” is more than CNN is worth.

THIS is CNN:

Yes, CNN is so broken, its new chief, Mark Thompson, is the guy who oversaw the BBC while the BBC’s top star, Jimmy Savile, was on a child-raping spree. Thompson claims he knew nothing about the rumors about Savile that had been churning for years.

Yeah, right.

No word yet if Jake “Virtuous” Tapper will quit in outrage over the very idea of working for a man credibly accused of shielding a serial child rapist.

