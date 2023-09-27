Nolte: Disgraced CNN Ratings Hit All-Time Low

CNN, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and political violence, hit an all-time record ratings low in the third quarter of 2023.

Good news, y’all… This disgraced outlet’s ratings collapse shows no signs of abating.

Throughout this just-completed third quarter, CNN attracted only a pathetic 119,000 average primetime demo viewers and an even more pathetic 88,000 average of total day demo viewers.

That’s a record low.

Tee hee.

More:

CNN[LOL] … hit a historic low in the quarter dropping to 119,000 average prime time viewers in the demo and 88,000 average total day demo viewers – the lowest numbers for the network dating back to 1991. For context, those numbers are down from the second quarter of 2023 when CNN[LOL] notched 126,000 prime time demo viewers and 95,000 total day demo viewers.

That 88,000 number is a seven percent drop from the previous quarter and a stunning 20 percent drop from last year.

And this is why Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is moving CNN to its Max streaming service.

Here’s how it works…

Demo numbers set advertising rates based on how many in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age group tune in. This is why I keep telling you that the cable/satellite TV racket is the only thing keeping CNN alive.

CNN cannot survive on merit. No one watches CNN. Why? Well, because everyone knows THIS is CNN:

…and no one watches because no one enjoys being serially lied to.

What keeps CNN alive is your cable/satellite bill. That $150 a month you pay for a cable package that includes all those channels you never watch…? CNN gets a piece of that. But people are canceling their cable in droves and moving to streaming. This is killing Hollywood overall, but especially hate outlets such as CNN that could never survive on merit, i.e., advertising revenue. So…

The leftists who run WBD want to save their propaganda outlet by making it part of the Max streaming package. WBD has no choice because, as the CNN+ debacle proved, NO ONE will pay for CNN.

In total viewers throughout the third quarter, CNN averaged only 471,000 total day viewers and a measly 596,000 primetime viewers.

For context, here’s how CNN did compared to its competition at Fox News and MSNBC…

Total Day Viewers/ Demo Viewers

FOX: 1.1 million – 132,000

MSNBC: 813,000 – 88,000

CNNLOL: 471,000 – 88,000

Total Primetime Viewers/Demo Viewers

FOX: 1.75 million – 192,000

MSNBC: 1.285 million – 129,000

CNNLOL: 596,000 – 119,000

Say it loud, say it proud: CNN sucks.

Better still, CNN is doomed. It’s fading on all fronts, most especially its depraved ability to influence public opinion. Within the next decade, probably sooner, it will be removed from cable services and reduced to a forgotten piece of rotting parsley at the Max streaming plate. CNN will squeak like David Hedison at the end of The Fly (1958) – Help me. Help me — and no one will hear.

CNN is pure evil, and watching this evil die fills me with pure joy.

John Nolte’s debut novel Borrowed Time (Bombardier Books – September 26) is available for pre-order. You can read an exclusive excerpt here.