Nolte: Failing CNN Cancels Charles Barkley and Gayle King’s ‘King Charles’

The geniuses who run CNN (a far-left propaganda outlet that meddles in elections, spreads conspiracy theories, and encourages political violence) thought it had a surefire hit on its hands with King Charles, a weekly talk show co-hosted by Gayle King and Charles Barkley.

King Charles lasted six months.

New York Post:

“King Charles” got the axe after just half a year on the air. The weekly call-in show which aired at 10 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday nights failed to generate more viewers than reruns of the sitcom “Friends” and episodes of “South Park.” Since debuting in November, “King Cha[r]les” viewership fell 20%. The first airing was watched by 500,000 total viewers and 139,000 in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic, according to Nielsen.

According to Nielsen, it “was the lowest-rated primetime weeknight series debut for CNN in at least a decade.”

Near the end, per the Post, King Charles couldn’t even attract 100,00 demo viewers.

Back in December, Breitbart News reported that King Charles was already flopping, and then I forgot all about it.

In the history of dumb ideas, this is the Edsel of cable news ideas. First, airing a cable news program only on Wednesdays? How are you supposed to build an audience that way? Then there’s the fact that no one watches Gayle King on CBS in the mornings, so would anyone watch her on CNN?

What’s so glorious about this story is CNN’s obvious desperation in making such a terrible and high-profile programming decision. The disgraced outlet is slowly drowning into increasing irrelevance, and thinking a Gayle King can save you on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. is pure flail and fail.

Throughout the first quarter of this year, CNNLOL averaged only 594,000 primetime viewers and 467,000 total day viewers. In primetime, MSNBC nearly doubles CNN. Fox News nearly quadruples the hate outlet.

Why doesn’t CNN hire someone people might actually want to watch? That’s easy. The far-left agenda comes first. We’ll see the Dylan Mulvaney Show on CNN before Joe Rogan Tonight. The rigged cable TV game, where failed networks make billions regardless of viewership, has allowed the disgraced CNN to muster on despite its near-zero viewership and all of this…

…but with cable TV drying up and people moving to streaming (where merit once again matters), those days are about over. CNN has maybe a decade left, but even so, its influence on public opinion is nearly gone, and the outlet has not broken a consequential story in years — at least one that didn’t turn out to be a hoax.

Gayle King and Charles Barkley. Man alive.

