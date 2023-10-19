Nolte: Ferguson II – Media Spread Hamas Hospital Hoax to Create More Violence

To spread hate, violence, chaos, and war, the corporate media spread the Hamas Hospital Hoax even though the corporate media knew it was a hoax.

Only an idiot believes different.

“Evil.” “Corrupt.” “Wicked.” “Dishonest.” Many words accurately describe the corporate media. Two words no one can use are “stupid” or “gullible.”

Oh, the stupid corporate media fell for the Hamas lies about Israel bombing a hospital.

No.

Good heavens, wake up.

No one with an IQ over 50 is “gullible” or “stupid” enough to fall for something that comes from the mouth of Hamas, of godless terrorists who less than two weeks ago committed the cold-blooded slaughter of nearly 1,500 innocent Israeli civilians.

No one in the corporate media — and I do mean no one — believed the same people who, less than two weeks ago, shot the heads off of babies, executed a massacre at a peace festival, raped women, desecrated corpses, and killed parents in front of their young children.

FACT: The corporate media did not believe Hamas — let me assure you of that. The truth is much, much more troubling than gullible, and the truth is this…

The corporate media are in the business of violence against Western Civilization, and right now, business is good. Violence equals ratings, which equals profits. Better still, violence furthers the far-left Cause. The Gaza Hospital Hoax was what the media call a two-fer.

And for those wondering what the left’s Cause is, it is this.

Have you forgotten the lies the corporate media told to gin up chaos with the Trayvon Martin Hoax, the Michael Brown Hoax, the Freddie Gray Hoax, the Jussie Smollett Hoax…? Have you forgotten how America was prepared to come together in a shared revulsion and a demand for accountability for George Floyd, and how the corporate media then schemed with the organized left to ensure that didn’t happen by moving the “caring about George Floyd” goalposts to rioting, looting, and supporting the domestic terrorists in Black Lives Matter?

The corporate media’s goal is mayhem, specifically against the West. Western media institutions have been infested with Woke Nazis who believe war and chaos are the road to the power they crave, the power to organize society in their fascist image. First, of course, kill all the Jews.

Only a dummy can look at the media’s behavior post-Trayvon Martin and believe different.

Let me ask you this: When was the last time the corporate media tried to turn down the temperature? When was the last time CNN drove a water truck instead of a gasoline truck into an incendiary situation?

A godless terrorist organization, which is notorious for 1) lying and 2) launching poorly constructed and aimed rockets, told the corporate media Israel bombed a hospital and, although the media knew Hamas was lying to create more war, the media did this:

Check out this CNN chyron… Jake Tapper is a monster:

Hundreds are likely dead after bombing of Gaza's Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital, which was sheltering thousands of displaced people, the Palestinian Health Ministry said https://t.co/NsrFUVMGSb pic.twitter.com/cBeyh95iCI — CNN (@CNN) October 17, 2023

More…

BREAKING: An Israeli air strike killed hundreds of Palestinians at a Gaza City hospital crammed with patients and displaced people, health authorities in the besieged enclave said https://t.co/mEam2SDwFH pic.twitter.com/iIIowjPq5l — Reuters (@Reuters) October 17, 2023

More…

Breaking News: An Israeli airstrike hit a Gaza hospital on Tuesday, killing at least 200 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry, which said the number of casualties was expected to rise. https://t.co/f3iHo5n7Y0 — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 17, 2023

More, more, more…

The Palestinian Health Ministry says 200-300 at minimum were killed in an Israeli bombing of a Gaza hospital. Raf Sanchez reports on the scenes of “absolute devastation” and the response from the Israeli military saying in part they are “currently investigating” it. pic.twitter.com/rqnzTBpf8d — MSNBC (@MSNBC) October 17, 2023

Far-left Politico deleted this beauty, but it remained up for nearly two days, LONG after the hoax was debunked:

An Israeli airstrike on a Gaza City hospital has killed at least 500 people, the Health Ministry said. The ministry said the hospital was packed with wounded and other Palestinians seeking shelter.https://t.co/KrMILRR44c — POLITICO (@politico) October 17, 2023

Hundreds of people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City, according to the enclave's Ministry of Health. https://t.co/aKT115w5uz — Axios (@axios) October 17, 2023

And here’s my all-time favorite: The far-left AP, which is what the antisemitic Congressional “Squad” ladies used to gin up a takeover of the U.S. Capitol:

BREAKING: The Gaza Health Ministry says at least 500 people killed in an explosion at a hospital that it says was caused by an Israeli airstrike. https://t.co/QXPgbAvtQ6 — The Associated Press (@AP) October 17, 2023

Thankfully, the Internet is forever:

Original AP headline: "Hundreds killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza City hospital, Health Ministry says" Updated headline: "Hamas-run Health Ministry says Israeli airstrike on hospital kills hundreds" Stay tuned…https://t.co/1ATOEo4AT6https://t.co/jVxnYTQSRu pic.twitter.com/qGAbdY0u0A — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) October 17, 2023

CNN changes headline after it becomes clear that the Palestinian terrorists rocketed their own hospital, killing hundreds, but proceeds to blame Israel with a new spin. pic.twitter.com/iTQbq6T8C2 — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.today (@JordanSchachtel) October 17, 2023

It's like the "Homer into the Bushes" meme just with NYT pic.twitter.com/w2lOIwUgTc — American Prometheus (@daniopp) October 17, 2023

Much more here.

Why was there more skepticism from the corporate media on the story about Hamas beheading babies than on Israel bombing a hospital that Israel not only didn’t bomb, but from the looks of it the errant Hamas rocket didn’t even damage the hospital.

Believing Hamas is a political act, acted upon by the corporate media, the Biden White House, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to cause this.

The evildoers at Google understand this, which is why the evildoers at Google will practice affirmative action for the far-left New York Times to the tune of $100 million. Evil sustains evil when evil cannot survive on merit in the marketplace. This is why CNNLOL will be part of your HBOMax package.

Whatever you think of CNN, the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Atlantic, Google, Apple, the BBC… It is so much worse.

Remember the good ole’ days when we lived in a country where no one had the answer to this baffling question: How could something like the Holocaust happen?

Go back and look at Jake Tapper’s chyron. There’s your answer.

