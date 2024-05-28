NYT: Jews Face Prejudice Against ‘Zionists’ in U.S. Publishing Industry

Jews face discrimination in the American publishing industry and litmus tests about whether they support “Zionism,” according to a report Monday in the New York Times.
Zionism is the belief that Israel has the right to exist and that Jews have the right to self-determination in their historic and spiritual homeland. It is a belief shared by the overwhelming majority of Jews around the world.
Lately, writer James Kirchick notes, it has become a buzzword for exclusion, demonized by left-wing intellectual and literary elites and used to bar many Jews from publishing written work:
Whereas antisemitism in the literary world used to lurk in the shadows, according to the Jewish Book Council’s chief executive, Naomi Firestone-Teeter, since Oct. 7, it has become increasingly overt. “The fact that people have felt so proud and open about it is a different beast entirely,” she said. One of the most disturbing developments in this regard has been the frequency and contempt with which the word “Zionist” is now spit from people’s mouths in the United States.
…
There’s a distasteful irony in a literary community that has gone to the barricades fighting book “bans” now rallying to boycott authors based on their ethnoreligious identity. For a growing set of writers, declaring one’s belief that the world’s only Jewish state is a genocidal entity whose dismantlement is necessary for the advancement of humankind is a political fashion statement, a bauble one parades around in order to signify being on the right team. As was Stalinism for an earlier generation of left-wing literary intellectuals, so is antisemitism becoming the avant-garde.
The New York Times itself has faced criticism for anti-Israel bias in its coverage of events in the Middle East in recent years., making its decision to publish an essay on the rise of anti-Zionism and antisemitism particularly noteworthy.
