Newsmax Host Eric Bolling Parts Ways with Network After Nearly 3 Years

Newsmax TV host Eric Bolling parted ways with the network after almost three years of working there, according to Bolling and the network.

The network and Bolling confirmed to Mediaite that Bolling, who had hosted the show, The Balance at 8:00 p.m., had left, and wished him “well in his future endeavors.”

Bolling also confirmed his departure from the network, adding that he would be “letting everyone know” about his next job opportunity “in the next couple of weeks.”

“Newsmax wishes Eric Bolling well in his future endeavors,” the network said in a statement to the outlet. “The network looks forward to an exciting period this election season which will include our nightly news coverage with Greta Van Susteren, Rob Schmitt, Greg Kelly and Chris Plante.”

In his statement to the outlet, Bolling joked that “all big news break on Friday.”

“All jokes to the side, I want to thank my audience who has followed me from my days at the exchange to, CNBC, FBN and FNC, to Newsmax and now I can’t wait to tell them about where I am going to next,” Bolling said in his statement. “It’s a huge step for me and something I have always wanted to do, and I’ll be letting everyone know in the next couple of weeks.”

Bolling left Fox News in September 2017 after allegations of sexual misconduct were brought up against him. Years later, in June 2021, Bolling joined Newsmax.