Stephanopoulos on Biden: ‘I Don’t Think He Can Serve Another 4 Years’

ABC News anchor George Steohamolpoulos said Tuesday that he did not believe that President Joe Biden had the stamina to survive another four years in the Oval Office.
Stephanopoulos’s assessment came just days after Biden sat down with him for his first major interview since the disastrous June 27 presidential debate against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump.. The interview was meant to reassure voters about Biden’s mental state, but it appeared fo have had the opposite effect on those watching.
TMZ reported (original emphasis):
The ‘GMA’ anchor was out and about Tuesday afternoon on 5th Avenue, wearing workout clothes, when the pedestrian approached him and asked, “Do you think Biden should step down? You’ve talked to him more than anybody else has lately.” George’s response — “I DON’T THINK HE CAN SERVE 4 MORE YEARS.”…
George’s comment is telling, given he had an exclusive sit-down with the Prez just 4 days ago. George pressed Biden on his mental acuity and his dismal debate performance. Outside the White House bubble, George has spent more one-on-one time with the President than just about anyone.
