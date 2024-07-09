Stephanopoulos on Biden: ‘I Don’t Think He Can Serve Another 4 Years’

ABC News anchor George Steohamolpoulos said Tuesday that he did not believe that President Joe Biden had the stamina to survive another four years in the Oval Office.

Stephanopoulos’s assessment came just days after Biden sat down with him for his first major interview since the disastrous June 27 presidential debate against the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump.. The interview was meant to reassure voters about Biden’s mental state, but it appeared fo have had the opposite effect on those watching.

TMZ reported (original emphasis):