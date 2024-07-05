Biden Invents Word ‘Goodest’ During Stephanopoulos Interview

President Joe Biden seemed to invent a new word during his interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos on Friday evening.

During the interview, Stephanopoulos told Biden that he had “never seen a president” who had a 36 percent approval rating “get reelected.” Stephanopoulos pressed Biden about how he would feel if he stayed in the race and Trump ended up being elected.

“Mr. President, I’ve never seen a president [with] 36 percent approval get reelected,” Stephanopoulos told Biden.

Biden responded to Stephanopoulos by stating that did not believe that was what his approval rating was.

“And if you stay in and Trump is elected and everything you’re warning about comes to pass, how will you feel in January?” Stephanopoulos questioned Biden.

Biden: "If Trump wins in November, I'll feel as long as I gave it my all and did the goodest job I know I could do."

“I’ll feel as long as I gave it my all and I did the goodest job as I know I can do, that’s what this is about,” Biden answered. “Look, George. Think of it this way. You’ve heard me say this before. I think the United States and the world is at an inflection point when the things that happen in the next several years are gonna determine what the next six, seven decades are gonna be like.”

While the word, “goodest,” appears in Urban Dictionary, it is not an actual word and does not represent correct grammar.

Many people were quick to take to social media to point out that Biden’s usage the word, “goodest,” while others stated they heard Biden saying something entirely different.

“The more you watch it, the worse it gets,” Rep. Claudia Tenney (R-NY) wrote in a post on X. “This has to be calculated to get him out.”

“Is this the ‘goodest’ Biden interview or what?” New Mexico state Rep. John Block (R) wrote in a post on X.

“I’m hearing ‘the good as job as I know I can do’ which isn’t exactly great English either but a little bit different,” Frank J. Fleming, an applied AI consultant with the Daily Wire wrote in a post.

“ABC’s official transcript has Biden saying ‘goodest,'” Alex Pfeiffer, the communications director for the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc. wrote in a post.

Biden’s interview with Stephanopoulos came a week after he took part in a presidential debate with former President Donald Trump, leaving many Democrats, donors, and voters questioning if Biden would be able to serve another term and panicking.

While Biden has continued to face calls from donors and Democrats to withdraw from the presidential race, Biden and his campaign have maintained that he is not dropping out.