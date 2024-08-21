PBS’ Woodruff Retracts False Trump-Netanyahu Report, Apologizes

Judy Woodruff of PBS Newshour apologized Wednesday for a false claim she made earlier this week that former President Donald Trump had told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject a hostage deal with Hamas.

She also retracted the report, which had been based on an earlier report in Axios, which itself was based on unnamed U.S. sources. (Axios later updated its report after both President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu flatly it.)

Woodruff’s retraction and apology came hours after Breitbart News published a story earlier Wednesday, reporting that Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) had demanded that she retract and apologize.

As Breitbart News reported Wednesday:

Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) demanded Wednesday that PBS NewsHour‘s Judy Woodruff retract her claim on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was telling Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reject a hostage deal. Waltz, speaking at a press briefing at Trump Tower, flatly denied Woodruff’s claim, and said that the veteran anchor needs to “come with the goods” to back up her reporting, or else retract her report.

Trump told reporters last week that the last time he had spoken to Netanyahu was in July, when the latter visited Mar-a-Lago.

