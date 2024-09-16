Nolte: Community Notes Nukes Time Magazine for Saying Alleged Trump Assassin’s ‘Ideology Unclear’

The serial liars at the disgraced Time Magazine got nuked by Xwitter’s community notes for spreading misinformation about the latest leftist accused of trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump.

“The suspect arrested in relation to the shooting at Trump’s golf course in Florida on Sunday has been identified as Ryan Routh,” Time xweeted Monday morning, “a 58-year-old with unclear political ideology, a criminal record, and a history of praising Iran and supporting Ukraine.”

Except.

Routh’s leftist political ideology is not only NOT unclear, it is blatant, it is splattered all over the Internet, and it is easy to retrieve.

Xwitter’s glorious Community Notes wasted no time nuking this naked lie. With the help of two media sources along with FEC records, Community Notes wrote, “Routh recently voted in person during the state’s Democratic Party primary in March 2024. He also donated to ActBlue in 2019, and 2020 (a political action committee that supports Democratic candidates).”

Additionally, it looks like the 58-year-old Routh had a Biden-Harris bumper sticker on his vehicle in Hawaii and used social media to spout anti-Trump left-wing talking points like, “DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose.” He also claimed Trump wants to “make Americans slaves[.]”

It’s pretty remarkable to see all of these once-respected media outlets desperately debase themselves in such an open and unashamed way just to defeat Trump, who happens to be the most politically moderate Republican presidential candidate of my lifetime. Except for the tax cuts and Supreme Court picks, he’s little different from Bill Clinton.

CNN, the New York Times, ABC News(!), the Washington Post, NBC, MSNBC, etc., have all become sloppy, cheap whores for the Democrat party.

Take another look at that Time xweet. A blatant lie. What’s more, Time xweeted that knowing it was a blatant lie and that we would all know it was a blatant lie.

No matter how this election shakes out, there is no pathway back to self-respect for these media outlets. And if Trump does lose, it will be because Trump kept truthing demented stuff like “I hate Taylor Swift!” and getting distracted that debate by whining about crowd sizes. The corporate media will not be able to take any credit for a Trump loss. This was his race to lose, and right now, he’s losing it through a series of unforced errors I can hardly wrap my mind around.

