Dennis Prager Confronts Candace Owens on Antisemitism in 15-page Letter

Conservative radio host and author Dennis Prager has published a 15-page letter that he wrote to former colleague Candace Owens, confronting her about her recent antisemitic statements and her crusade against Jews and Israel.

The letter, according to Prager, was made public with Owens’s consent after she failed to respond for several weeks. It is dated September 3, 2024.

In it, Prager debunks many of Owens’s outlandish claims, including medieval blood libels about Jews murdering Christian children, and the idea that Israel exists to protect pedophiles.

Prager concludes:

You may not consciously intend to engender hatred of Jews and Israel. But that doesn’t really matter. The fact is that you are doing so. Whatever your motives, I cannot think of anyone in public life engendering as much suspicion of Jews, Zionism, and Israel as are you. All of my life, I have tried to teach people that motives rarely matter. Actions matter. Communists killed one hundred million people and enslaved and ruined the lives of more than a billion. Yet, many communists and their supporters had good motives. It turns out that the amount of evil done by people with good motives is far greater than the amount of evil committed by people with evil motives. I suspect that few people wake up in the morning planning to do what they consider evil. So, I don’t impugn your motives. I don’t even judge them. But, to my shock — and that of every Jew and Christian in my life — our once-adored Candace has done great harm to Jews, whether intentionally or not. … Candace, this is one of the most difficult letters I have ever written. After you read this, I am open to dialoguing with you privately or publicly.

Prager was one of many conservatives who embraced and worked with Owens after she emerged as a prominent black conservative voice. She had a podcast on his educational platform, Prager U. He defended her as she became the focus of criticism for controversial statements on a variety of issues.

Owens emerged as a full-throated antisemite in the months since October 7, making a number of false assertions about Jews. This author debated her in May on X (formerly Twitter) about her false claim that Jews were responsible for the Soviet gulag.

