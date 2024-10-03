Nolte: Media Bury Woman-Battering Allegation with Doug Emhoff Puff Pieces

To no one’s surprise, the corporate media are engaged in a full-on propaganda campaign to bury the credible bombshell news that Kamala Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, allegedly battered a former girlfriend.

On Wednesday, the Daily Mail released a story that included statements from three friends of the alleged victim, along with travel documents and photos to back up the claim. The claim is this: in 2012, while attending the Cannes Film Festival, Emhoff slapped a then-girlfriend so hard she spun completely around. Two of the alleged victims’ friends say they were told of the abuse at the time. The third learned of it in 2018.

As of now, and for reasons we can all understand, the identity of the alleged victim and her three friends have not been revealed. This is political dynamite that could hurt the Democrat nominee for president just weeks before an election. Were these people to come forward the corporate media would put all their resources into annihilating their lives and reputations. Democrats are always protected by the media at all costs.

But, as of now, the fake media are not only ignoring the credible allegation of physical abuse committed by a man who could become America’s historic first First Gentleman, the media are going even further to bury the story by producing one puff piece after another to make Emhoff look like some kind of folk hero:

The New Yorker:

Emhoff, too, seems suited to the moment; in contrast to the various septuagenarians on the national stage, he’s a youthful, keenly focussed guy who says “awesome” a lot. I spoke with Tricia Gronnevik, a forty-four-year-old credit-union marketing analyst who attended the San Antonio rally. “Doug just blew me away with how real he is,” she said. “It doesn’t seem fake or forced, like good old J. D. Vance.” Gronnevik is a fifth-generation Texan—she grew up on a ranch—and she thought Emhoff would be a worthy First Gentleman. “We need a new version of masculinity represented,” she said. “I’m really tired of the alpha-male toxic bullshit. Being a South Texas country girl . . . I grew up in deer camps listening to a lot of misogynistic shit. It’s refreshing that we have men here who are supportive and not punching down, being bullies.” Emhoff’s “super-cool” musical taste “is making me love him even more,” she added. “I’m a big New Order fan, too. The Cure is my favorite band of all time, so if he’s a Cure fan I’m gonna die.”

Entertainment Weekly:

During a visit to The Jennifer Hudson Show on Tuesday, the Second Gentleman reacted to Samberg and Maya Rudolph playing him and Vice President Kamala Harris in the show’s season 50 premiere over the weekend. “I’ve been watching that show my whole life and to think somebody’s playing me, first of all, it’s just so… wow!” Emhoff said. “And then I gotta hand it [to him], Andy Samberg did a good job!”

USA Today:

Second Gentleman and Vice President Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, visited a Texas Whataburger with El Paso’s own Beto O’Rourke. Emhoff posted a video on his X account on Wednesday, Sept. 25, at the restaurant alongside the former El Paso congressman. “When in Texas: Go to Whataburger. Even better, do it with Beto O’Rourke,” the post said.

And here is shameless MSNBC gushing over Emhoff and how he “reshaped the perception of masculinity” — yeah, a new masculinity where you knock your child’s nanny up and your girlfriend around.

Where’s Mister White Knight himself, Jake Tapper? The basement-rated CNN anchor usually loves to jump on a white steed to defend the ladies. Good grief, we might have a woman batterer in the White House and Tapper says nothing, NOTHING?

Hey, maybe Tapper cares more about his status and political agenda than he does about morality and women.

Anyway, as I always say…

Democrats sure got it good.

FLASHBACK — Dr. Jill Biden and the Second Gentleman Kiss Through Masks

The White House / YouTube

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.