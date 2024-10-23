IDF: Documents Expose 6 Al Jazeera Journalists as Hamas, Islamic Jihad Terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) published evidence on Wednesday that, it claims, prove that six journalists working in Gaza for the Al Jazeera network are in fact terrorist operatives for Iran-backed Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

In a statement, the IDF said:

The IDF has disclosed intelligence information and numerous documents found in the Gaza Strip confirming the military affiliation of six Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza with Hamas and the Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations. They are: Anas Jamal Mahmoud Al-Sharif, Alaa Abdul Aziz Muhammad Salama, Hossam Basel Abdul Karim Shabat, Ashraf Sami Ashour Saraj, Ismail Farid Muhammad Abu Omar, and Talal Mahmoud Abdul Rahman Aruki. The terrorist-journalist Ismail Farid Muhammad Abu Omar was struck and injured a few months ago in Gaza. The documents once again confirm his involvement in terrorist activities. The Al Jazeera network has attempted to disassociate itself from Omar’s terror activites. The documents include personnel tables, lists of terrorist training courses, phone directories, and salary documents for terrorists. These provide unequivocal proof that these individuals serve as military operatives for the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip. These documents serve as proof of the integration of Hamas terrorists within the Qatari Al Jazeera media network. Most of the journalists that the IDF has exposed as operatives in Hamas’s military wing spearhead the propaganda for Hamas at Al Jazeera, especially in the northern Gaza Strip.

The IDF provided a link to what it said were the original documents found in Gaza with the evidence noted above. It also provided a link to a graphic presentation detailing the allegations against the six Al Jazeera journalists.

As Breitbart News reported in February, the IDF targeted an Al Jazeera crew with which Abu Omar was working in Gaza. Israel shut down Al Jazeera inside its own borders in May, claiming the Qatar-backed network was producing propaganda for Hamas and other terrorist organizations. Earlier this year, the IDF provided other evidence linking an Al Jazeera journalist to terror, and also killed a terrorist who also allegedly doubled as an Al Jazeera freelancer.

