Nolte: Fascist NY Times Tries to Bully YouTube Into Blacklisting Popular Conservatives

The New York Times, a far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and violence, launched a McCarthyite attack on popular conservative podcasters to bully YouTube into blacklisting them.

I’ll start with the specifics, but then I’ll lay out what’s really happening here…

“Election Falshoods Take Off on YouTube as It Looks the Other Way,” reads the Halloween Day headline. And what follows is nothing short of a WokeQueda attack on YouTube to pressure the outlet into silencing and removing — not false content — but opinions and ideas the Times does not want heard or debated [I don’t link to fascism]:

In June 2023, YouTube decided to stop fighting the most persistent strain of election misinformation in the United States: the falsehood that President Biden stole the 2020 election from Donald J. Trump. Within months, the largest video platform became a home for election conspiracy theories, half-truths and lies. They in turn became a source of revenue for YouTube, which announced growing quarterly ad sales on Tuesday.

Guess who the Times decided to use as its source? You’re gonna think I’m making this up, but I’m not:

Media Matters, a group the Times describes as one that tracks what “conservative sources” are saying and writing.

Media Matters!

The proven, far-left, taxpayer-subsidized, serial lying Brownshirts at Media Matters.

What, was NewsGuard too busy drop-kicking kittens or something?

The Times goes on to explain that Media Matters kept their eyes on “30 of the most popular YouTube channels they identified as persistently spreading election misinformation” ahead of the 2024 election.

And the names include Rudy Giuliani, Tucker Carlson, Ben Shapiro, Benny Johnson, Tim Pool, etc.

“The 30 conservative channels posted 286 videos containing election misinformation, which racked up more than 47 million views,” the Times breathlessly adds. “YouTube generated revenue from more than a third of those videos… Some commentators also made money from those videos[.]”

YouTube, which is owned by the super villains at Google/Alphabet, is so far not budging.

The Times laments the fact that, according to a spokeswoman from YouTube, after reviewing eight of the videos pointed out by the Times YouTube decided they were not in violation of its community guidelines.

The YouTube spokeslady told the Times: “The ability to openly debate political ideas, even those that are controversial, is an important value — especially in the midst of election season.” She added that “most” of the YouTube channels cited are already “ineligible for advertising” for violating content policies.

Although at one time YouTube straight-up banned any content that “misleads people by alleging that widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election,” that policy was eased last June. People are now allowed to dispute the outcome of the 2020 presidential election or any past election.

There are plenty of valid reasons to dispute the outcome of previous presidential elections, not just 2020, but 2000 and 1960. And there is no doubt in my mind that Google eased up on its Gestapo-like policies due to upstart outlets like Rumble and Xwitter creating competitive spaces.

But that’s not what this is about…

The Times doesn’t care about people rerunning 2020. What the Times does care about is this…

The organized left, of which the Times is a leader, have hit Trump with everything they have: The years-long Russia collusion hoax, two fake impeachments, manufacturing the mostly peaceful January 6 protest into an insurrection… Trump’s been relentlessly sued and serially indicted by his own fascist government… The FBI raided his home… He’s been relentlessly smeared as a racist, a Nazi, a rapist… For nearly a decade, untold billions of corporate media dollars have been fired at him using lies, threats, attacks on his family, and endless insults… Then he got shot in the head and then someone tried again on a golf course… And yet….

Today he is more popular and polling better than ever before. He might even pull off the greatest political comeback in history.

That’s what this is about.

The New York Times is looking to wipe out the competition for two reasons: 1) Whether Trump wins or loses Tuesday, the fact he could win proves the left are losing their once mighty hold on shaping public opinion, and 2) money-money-money-money. Guys like Tim Pool, Benny Johnson, and Ben Shapiro are vacuuming up millions in advertising dollars the Times desperately needs.

You see, right now the only thing keeping the Times afloat is its far-left subscriber base, and that’s a disaster-in-waiting for the Times — a tiger-by-the-tail situation. When your bias and lies and sanctimony and smugness have chased away all of your customers except the far left, you are living on borrowed time, baby. Your news and editorial pages had better offer them comfort and affirmation (at the expense of truth and facts) or they will wish you into the cornfield. (See: Post, Washington).

Every day the Times publishes with a gun to its head held by millions of left-wing subscribers, which is not the case when your revenue comes from advertisers.

So, what we really have here is a desperate New York Times going the full-McCarthy to take out the intellectual and financial competition.

And this is just the beginning, especially if Trump wins in four days.

