Nolte: More Resignations and 200K Subscription Cancelations Hit Far-left Washington Post

By Monday, more than 200,000 crybabies had canceled their subscriptions to the Washington Post after the far-left propaganda paper chose not to endorse Kamala Harris. More cancelations are expected — tee hee.

Wait! The news gets better! Two Washington Post columnists resigned and two writers resigned from the editorial board.

Keep in mind that all of this glorious drama is not the result of the Post endorsing Donald Trump. The only thing the Post is guilty of is choosing not to endorse anyone for president. Of course, this was widely seen as a snub of Kamala Harris, as it should be. As I wrote last week, the Post spent the better part of a decade telling us Trump was Hitler and then found Harris so awful they could not endorse her over Hitler.

Let’s get to the details…

“I believe we face a very real threat of autocracy in the candidacy of Donald Trump,” some pompous ass named David Hoffman wrote in his resignation from the editorial board (he’s not leaving the paper). “I find it untenable and unconscionable that we have lost our voice.”

Some columnist named Robert Kagan explained his resignation in this pompous way: “We are in fact bending the knee to Donald Trump because we’re afraid of what he will do.” To which I can only say, I sure hope so.

Columnist Molly Roberts (who are these people?) also resigned. “Our endorsement was our strongest means of sending the message that we are watching and that we care enough to say something,” she wrote pompously. ”Instead we have sent he message that we don’t care after all. To dissent, in this case, is to depart.”

She lost me in the middle thing.

These babies are acting as though no one knows where the Post stands on The Orange Bad Man. Everyone knows the Post hates Trump. That’s not what this is about. What this is about is what happens when you hire WokeQueda and they do not get their way on every single, little, teeny-weeny thing, including something as meaningless as a Washington Post endorsement.

Now to those glorious subscription cancellations…

Who’s been telling you for years that these far-left outlets (Washington Post, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, New York Times, NPR, PBS, etc.) have painted themselves into a corner where they 1) have lost all of their customers who are not entitled leftists, and 2) must appease those far-leftists with comfort and affirmation? I’ve been telling you that, that’s who. And I have also been telling you that when you hold a tiger by the tail like that, eventually the bottom falls out.

Well, the bottom was falling out at the Post even before all this. Last year, the Post lost a whopping $77 million. Since 2020, the Post has lost half its readership. Why? Like I said above, the Post alienated everyone who was not an extreme left-wing Trump hater and did so with a decade of this:

And now, the Post’s residual customers are having a tantrum over the paper not affirming and comforting them with a Kamala endorsement. Yep, those chickens are coming home to roost:

More than 200,000 people had canceled their digital subscriptions by midday Monday, according to two people at the paper with knowledge of internal matters. Not all cancellations take effect immediately. Still, the figure represents about 8% of the paper’s paid circulation of 2.5 million subscribers, which includes print as well. The number of cancellations continued to grow Monday afternoon.

One former Post editor described that 200,000 number as “colossal.”

It’s so beautiful, I’d call it poetic…

The tech giants hold the correct politics, so news outlets like the Post protect and celebrate them. Then when the tech giants gobble up all the advertising that used to fund these news outlets, there’s no one to put a stop to it. Then, with the advertising revenue all gobbled up by their pals in Big Tech, news outlets must rely on subscriptions to keep them alive. Ah, but relying on subscriptions means appeasing your subscriber base. And after a decade of lies and smears and fake news, the subscriber base is only left-wing extremists who demand 100 percent fealty to the cause. Betray them once, and you’re doomed. And then John Nolte throws back his head and laughs with a heart full of joy and a mouth full of TOLDJASO.

Now there’s talk Jeff Bezos is demanding the editorial department hire conservative writers. We all know what that means… Everyone on the Post staff has spent a decade smearing Trump and his supporters as Nazis. No one’s going to work with Nazis, so the Post will have to hire a handful of fake Republicans like David French, which solves nothing.

Only a sociopath could fail to enjoy what’s happening to the Washington Post.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.