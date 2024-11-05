Nolte: Fake MSNBC Historian Fears Trump Will Outlaw History Writing

MSNBC’s second fake historian (Newsweek Destroyer Jon Meacham will always be numero uno), Michael Beschloss warned Morning Joe viewers that if Donald Trump wins reelection. that could mean historians are no longer allowed to write history and people are no longer allowed to express their opinions on television.

Watch a once-respected historian debase himself just so he can be on TV:

After he’s asked about how history will look at one of two “very different” paths America will be on after the election is called, here’s how Beschloss humiliated himself to please his MSNBC Masters:

Yes, if historians in the future are allowed to write books — and, by the way, that question is open this morning; and if people are allowed to go on television and say what they think in the future, which, again, that question is open this morning, in the future, histoprians are going to look back on this day and say this is the day that America made a choice between freedom and democracy on one side and authoritarianism and dictatorship on the other.

These people are nuts. Trump was already president for four years, and none of this happened. All he did was lower my taxes, decrease government regulations, and bring peace to the world. The only people looking to censor speech, imprison political opponents, stack the Supreme Court, end the electoral college, and file dozens of fake felony charges against their top political opponent is the party Beschloss sold his soul to.

But this is how you have to debase yourself to be part of the corporate media today. You would think a guy like Beschloss, who had a solid reputation as a historian ten years ago, would be happy with that. But he got the TV Bug and he’s become a soulless narcissist so desperate for acceptance and affirmation from the worst people in the world, he’s become the equivalent of a junkie in a bus station bathroom offering himself up to old men for ten bucks.

Imagine walking through life desiring the good opinion of Joe Scarborough and his pinched-up wife.

Don’t forget the sinister part. Trump has already been shot in the face by an assassin and nearly shot on a golf course. Nevertheless, because they want Trump dead, the media continue to paint him as a threat to America, as someone a good and brave patriot will shoot in the head in service to his country.

Who will ever take Beschloss seriously as a historian again? He’s a fruitcake. His legacy will be that of a fruitcake, a conspiracy theorist, the guy on overnight radio ranting about UFOs and fluoride in the water.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.