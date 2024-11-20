Nolte: Ratings Implosion at CNN and MSNBC Is Real and Spectacular

For all you Normal People looking to continue your Election Night celebrations, I am happy to inform you that for the full week of November 11, far-left CNN averaged only 337,000 viewers.

That is not a typo.

That’s it.

News about the post-election ratings collapse at CNNLOL and MSNBC has been everywhere this week. Rather than be accused of cherry-picking this day or that, I decided to wait and see what the first full post-election week looked like. Never did I expect a glorious collapse like this. The demo viewership crash is especially astonishing. Those numbers in the 25 to 54 age demo set advertising rates.

Here are the straight numbers, the averages from this past full week. The numbers in parentheses reflect the drop from the previous week…

Total Day Total Viewers / Demo Viewers

CNNLOL: 337K (-53%) / 58K (-73%)

337K (-53%) / 58K (-73%) MSNBC: 487K (-50%) / 45K (-74%)

487K (-50%) / 45K (-74%) Fox News: 862 million (-29%) / 236K (-50%)

Primetime Total Viewers / Demo Viewers

CNNLOL: 464K (-62%) / 88K (-80%)

464K (-62%) / 88K (-80%) MSNBC: 684K (-57%) / 65K (-82%)

684K (-57%) / 65K (-82%) Fox News:974 million (-31%) / 360K (-59%)

A post-election ratings decline is no surprise. For example, the drops at Fox News are perfectly in line with expectations or a revert to norm — millions of viewers and a healthy number of demo viewers.

The declines for CNNLOL and MSNBC are nowhere near reverting to norm. MSNBC generally attracts an average of about a million primetime viewers, while CNN hovers around 600K.

Compared to this very same week a year ago…

“Fox News saw primetime gains of +62% in total viewers and +69% in the A25-54 demo,” AdWeek reported. “During total day, FNC enjoyed gains of +52% in total viewers and +58% in the demo. That’s clear evidence of an election year bounce.”

So, Fox News is thriving, has increased its numbers in the 50 to 60 percent range… Get a load of this…

Year over year, MSNBC is “down -45% in total viewers and -43% in the demo compared to [this same week in] 2023. During total day, the network declined -42% in total viewers and -47% in the demo.”

“CNN saw … its primetime schedule declining -9% in total viewers and -20% in the demo. During total day, CNN was down -26% in total viewers and -33% in the demo.”

CNN’s drop might not be as harsh, but we are talking about a tiny audience to begin with. The bottom fell out of CNN a few years back. Tee hee.

Maybe, just maybe, all the lying is finally catching up to CNNLOL and MSNBC. It’s one thing to lie about Russia Collusion or Hunter Biden’s laptop. Leftists like those lies because they further the agenda of attacking Donald Trump and protecting Joe Biden. But this year’s Election 2024 Lie was something very different. MSNBC and CNNLOL basically told their viewers Trump had no chance of winning reelection. It would simply not happen. It couldn’t happen.

The last ten days of the campaign were a real snow job, with MSNBC and CNNLOL assuring their viewers that the Nazi rally at Madison Square Garden, the Puerto Rico joke, Trump calling for Liz Cheney’s execution, and that absurd Iowa poll meant Trump was doomed.

It was pure happy talk, as was the idea the election would not be called for a few days due to the closeness of the polling.

CNN and MSNBC’s stupid viewers were led down a primrose path to doom and despair and serially misled about what voters cared about. In short, CNN and MSNBC betrayed their own viewers for a short-term ratings gain.

These viewers also watched CNNLOL and MSNBC fail to stop Trump after hurling everything they had at him, and…

That’s an emperor with no clothes moment. They couldn’t do it. They couldn’t stop the Orange Bad Man. They promised they could and he ended up triumphing all over America.

