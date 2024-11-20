‘People’ Magazine Smears Dennis Prager as ‘Far-Right’ After PragerU Founder Suffers Injury

Dennis Prager, one of the most balanced voices in the conservative movement, is being smeared by People magazine as “far-right” after it was revealed the PragerU founder was hospitalized as a result of suffering an injury from a fall.

In an article, creepily headlined, “Dennis Prager, Far-Right Talk Show Host Who Founded PragerU, Hospitalized with Serious Back Injury from Fall,” Charlotte Phillipp attacked both Prager and his organization as “far-right,” likening the PragerU founder to political extremists.

“Dennis Prager, founder of the far-right media company PragerU, has been hospitalized after suffering a serious back injury,” Phillipp wrote.

Phillipp went on to claim that PragerU “has been at the center of controversies,” citing the organization partnering with schools to offer teachers educational material that celebrates the rich history and values of the United States.

“Prager and the nonprofit’s teachings and political views are staunchly right-wing,” Phillipp reported, appearing to make it seem that offering a conservative perspective in the left-wing-dominated world of academia is somehow a major scandal.

Those familiar with Prager and his work, however, pointed out that the “far-right” label is patently false, taking to the comment section of Phillipp’s article to blast the assertion used in People magazine.

“I’m really disappointed in Ms. Phillipp and People, “one commentor wrote, adding, “Prager is conservative, not ‘Far Right.'”

“If Dennis is ‘far right’ then Oprah is a ‘Communist,'” another remarked.

“Dennis Prager may be conservative but he is certainly not a ‘far right,’ whatever you deem that to be. He was a Libertarian who eventually became a Republican. I do think you unfairly tried to label him as something derogatory, which he is not,” a third declared.

“This very successful truth sharer is seriously hospitalized and you want to lambast him!” another exclaimed. “It’s a report on accident that is quite serious but you want to label the one suffering. It’s okay, we get you and we know where the true Light comes from. May Dennis Prager have a speedy recovery in all of the best health.”

“Wow… you really like to label people. Dennis Prager is not woke progressive pro-socialist msn. He is conservative, but it doesn’t make him ‘Far right.’ No everyone is ho disagrees with far left is automatically far right,” another said.

“Using the terms ‘far right’ and ‘staunch’ to describe Dennis Prager are judgmental and inaccurate,” another commented. “He believes in facts and he reports them. People may not agree with him and they may not like facts, but he knows what he is talking about.”

“He’s not far right. He’s just a conservative,” another asserted. “He deserves a lot of respect because he’s a genuinely good man, regardless of your politics. Please have some respect.”

Last week, PragerU announced in an X post that “Dennis Prager suffered a serious back injury following a fall.”

“He’s resting in a local Los Angeles hospital as doctors assess treatment options,” PragerU added. “We will keep you informed of his condition. In the meantime, Dennis welcomes the healing power of your prayers.”

On Monday, the organization shared an update on Prager’s status, writing, “Progress has been slow, but steady. There’s still a lot of swelling and inflammation around his neck and upper spine.”

“Until that recedes, it’s hard to get a good sense of where this is all headed,” PragerU added. “But, rest assured, the overall trend is positive. Patience is required. But, as we all know, having patience is hard. His body needs time to heal. Let’s give it to him.”

PragerU’s X posts received an outpouring of well-wishes and prayers from thousands of people concerned for The Dennis Prager Show host’s health.

