Nolte: Maddow, Melber, Hayes ‘Pi**ed’ at Joe and Mika for Trump Meeting

Far-left MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow, Chris Hayes, and Ari Melber are “pissed” at Morning Joe co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski for meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, reports the Daily Mail.

As you already know, the married Morning Joe co-anchors spent the better of a decade using their smug show to smear Donald Trump with every moniker for evil they and their guests could come up with. Depending on the day, Trump was a Russian spy, the second coming of Hitler, a unique threat to democracy, a fascist, a dictator, an authoritarian… Just last year, Joe Scarborough flat-out said that if Trump wins the presidency in 2024, “he will imprison, he will execute, whoever he’s allowed to imprison, execute, drive from the country.”

Then Trump wins, and Joe and Mika slip on down to Florida to meet with Orange Adolf at Mar-E-aglesNest.

What a couple of clowns.

Something else MSNBC is dealing with post-Trump Electoral Triumph is cratering ratings and the knowledge that the Phony Rev. Al Sharpton accepted a half-million in payola dollars from the Kamala Harris campaign just prior to using MSNBC to produce and broadcast a smooch-smooch interview with her in the final days of the campaign. If that’s not worrisome enough for MSNBC staffers, Comcast just announced it is cutting loose MSNBC and all of its other loser cable networks into a separate company.

And now we learn that there appears to be a civil war within the hallowed MSNBC walls.

“MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow is reportedly furious with her Morning Joe colleagues for meeting with Donald Trump after he won the presidential election,” the Daily Mail wrote.

This is no cold civil war either. MSNBC analyst David Jolly almost certainly took a shot at Joe and Mika while appearing on MSNBC over the weekend. “Forgive me for saying this. You can’t go to Mar-a-Lago. You can’t do it. That’s going to get me in trouble. You can’t do that,” Jolly said, adding, “You have to hold Donald Trump accountable for being wrong. You have to hold all of his allies accountable for being wrong, even if that means you’re in a losing environment and you’re threatening your own liberty and your own security as an American.”

“The meeting at Mar-a-Lago created a lot of tension in the teams,” a journalist who has worked at MSNBC for 15 years told the Daily Mail, adding that many of the network’s “stars … see both Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as opportunistic and with very low self-respect and forgetting their values of being journalists with independence and integrity.”

Self-respect? Integrity? Independence? Journalists? I thought this guy worked at MSNBC. Is there a second MSNBC I don’t know about?

“They have lost a lot of credibility. Rachel Maddow is pissed at them as are other presenters like Chris Hayes and Ari Melber. They are so frustrated,” the 15-year veteran added. “It was such a stupid thing to do. They have bent the knee to ensure not being targeted by Trump and the whole MAGA world.”

Gah!

No, they didn’t. Joe and Mika are not worried about Trump targeting them. They are worried about Trump freezing them out. They went to kiss Orange Hitler’s ring for only one reason: access and status.

Other than CNN, I cannot think of another news outlet that deserves every terrible thing happening to it more than MSNBC.

