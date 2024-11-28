Nolte: MSNBC Staffers Upset over Sharpton’s $500K Payola from Kamala

Believe it or not, there are people at far-left MSNBC pretending to have journalistic scruples over the Al Sharpton payola scandal.

In September, the Kamala Harris campaign forwarded a cool $250,000 to a non-profit run by MSNBC contributor and fake civil rights activist Al Sharpton. In October the donation was doubled. All in all, Sharpton received $500,000 from the Harris campaign…and then…and then…

On October 20, Sharpton used the mighty MSNBC network resources to conduct a fawning interview with Kamala Harris.

“MSNBC was unaware of the donations made to the National Action Network,” a network spokesperson told the Washington Free Beacon, the outlet that originally broke the scandal two weeks ago.

That “two weeks ago” is important because in the two weeks since the story broke, nothing has changed. The network has not disclosed the “donation” to its disintegrating viewership. Sharpton continues to make his usual-usual appearances without addressing the “donation.”

Boy, Democrats sure got it good.

However, Fox News Digital did find some MSNBC staffers pretending to have journalistic standards. Anonymously, (naturally), they are outraged…

“No one’s surprised that anybody at MSNBC was rooting for Harris. This feels like another level of nonsense… This has a bit of a dirty feel to it,” a current MSNBC staffer told Fox. “These things happen and they don’t bounce around MSNBC all that much. Like people just don’t care. This one feels, I’d say, there’s a deeper disappointment… This feels kind of grifty and gross.”

“There is a sense among the people I’ve spoken to that this feels like something wrong and that something should be done about it… It just doesn’t sit well with people.”

“That kind of money should not be changing hands to people who are cosplaying being a journalist. Maybe that’s not a fair term because I don’t know, is he a journalist?” the employee continued. “I don’t know. But that just feels a little bit like pay to play and it doesn’t feel right in an organization that we’re all still part of.”

I find this absurd. MSNBC is one giant pay-to-play network. That’s all it is. Every single second of MSNBC (and CNN) is transactional. The anchors and contributors spew outrageous lies and spread fear porn so that MSNBC will overpay them. When they are not spreading misinformation and dehumanizing the right, MSNBC staffers are saying what they need to say to enjoy entree to everything from cocktail parties to government leaks to all kinds of unearned access.

When you label yourself a news organization and refuse to do or say or report anything that might diminish your status, that’s payola. When you label yourself a news organization and actively participate in this…

…well, that makes you garbage.

If after all of the above, you still work for MSNBC (or CNN or the Washington Post, New York Times, CBS, NBC, AMC, PBS, NPR), I don’t want to hear how something finally “crossed a line.” You have no line. You’re probably angry only because the fake reverend didn’t cut you off a piece.

FREE-FREE-FREE for the holidays: an autographed bookplate if you purchase John Nolte’s first and last novel, BORROWED TIME, between now and December 20. After you’ve made the purchase, email your request to JJMNOLTE at HOTMAIL dot COM with an address and any personalization requests. For example, something like; “To Rachel Levine: The sexiest man alive.”

Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.