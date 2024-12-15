Al Jazeera Cameraman Killed in Gaza Airstrike: Israel Says Was Islamic Jihad Terrorist

An Al Jazeera cameraman was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Nuseirat, in central Gaza, on Sunday — but Israel says that he was also an Islamic Jihad terrorist.

Al Jazeera reported:

An Israeli air strike has killed Palestinian journalist Ahmed Al-Louh and five Palestinian Civil Defence workers in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp. Al-Louh, who worked as a cameraman for Al Jazeera alongside other media outlets, was killed on Sunday in the strike on the Civil Defence post in the central Gaza camp, according to medics and local journalists. … Al Jazeera Arabic reported that Al-louh was working while killed, wearing a press vest and helmet. He was taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza’s city of Deir el-Balah.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) posted a statement referring to the same individual:

Earlier today (Sunday), with the direction of IDF and ISA intelligence, the IAF conducted a precise strike on Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists who were operating in a command and control center embedded in the offices of the “Civil Defense” organization in Nuseirat. The command and control center was used by the terrorists to plan and carry out an imminent terror attack against IDF troops. Among the terrorists eliminated in the strike was the Islamic Jihad terrorist Ahmed Bakr al-Lawh, who previously served as a Platoon commander in the Islamic Jihad’s Central Camps Brigade. Prior to the strike, numerous steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, precise aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence. The terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip systematically violate international law, exploiting civilian infrastructure and the Gazan population as human shields for terrorist activity. The IDF will continue to operate against terrorist organizations in defense of the citizens of Israel.

Several Al Jazeera journalists have been killed in the war. Several of the network’s employees have been identified as terrorists, doing “double-duty” by reporting anti-Israel propaganda for the Qatar-based network.

Israel shut down Al Jazeera’s local office in May, after the government found it was acting to harm national security.

