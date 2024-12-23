Don Lemon got into a verbal sparring match with former professional soccer player and social media star Will “Goluremi” John during a street interview, arguing over whether Democrats view Elon Musk as the “real president-elect” over Donald Trump.

Lemon, who has taken up street interviews since being fired by CNN in 2023, asked John, a former Major League Soccer (MLS) and overseas player, if the X and Tesla mogul is “President Musk”:

“Who is the real president-elect, you think?” Lemon asked while conducting interviews in New York City’s Washington Square Park

“Donald Trump won, I believe,” replied John, who has nearly one million YouTube subscribers and over 300,000 TikTok followers.

The ex-CNN anchor shot back with “Democratic lawmakers in Washington are calling Elon Musk ‘President Musk’ now, and they’re saying Donald Trump is the vice president or the head of communication–”

“What? What? What — wait a second, no. No one said that,” John interrupted.

“Really? Have you not watched or pay attention to the news?” Lemon responded.

“Absolutely not. I’m paying attention to what I’m doing during my day, so I can try and get a better life and get ahead,” John said.

He then obliged Lemon’s request to make a quick online search for “President Musk” on his phone, finding reports from establishment media outlets such as ABC News, the Washington Post, the New York Times, and the Atlantic mentioning the phrase.

“Keep going,” Lemon smirked as John read off the outlets’ names.

“We don’t trust any of these. The common man doesn’t trust any of this,” the athlete fired back. “I don’t trust any of these. I don’t trust any of them… We’re the common man. We don’t trust any of these. No one trusts the government. No one trusts the common news.”

“I can’t disagree with you,” Lemon admitted.

Trump himself dispelled the Democrats’ claims that Musk had become the de-facto president-elect, joking that he is “safe” because Musk “wasn’t born in this country”:

“No, no, that’s not happening,” Trump said at the Turning Point USA conference in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday. “But, Elon has done an amazing job. Isn’t it nice to have smart people?”

“No, he’s not gonna be president. That I can tell you,” he added, again telling the audience that Musk is a “great guy.”