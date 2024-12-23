Nolte: NY Daily News Lies About Subway Murder Victim ‘Catching Fire’

The far-left New York Daily News reported that a woman died after she mysteriously caught fire on a Brooklyn subway car.

The headline is a straight-up lie: “Woman dies after she catches fire in Brooklyn subway car; NYPD suspects homicide.”

The Daily News deleted the tweet, but here’s a screen cap:

The police made very clear that a suspect currently in custody is believed to have deliberately lit a sleeping woman’s clothes on fire and then sat there to watch her burn … alive.

So…

She didn’t “catch fire.” The only way to “catch fire” is through an accident. Your skirt catches fire when you walk too close to a fireplace. A house catches fire when there’s an electric short in the wall. A forest catches fire when lightning hits. “Catches fire” means unintended. He lit the sparkler and then his clothes caught fire. The sparkler was lit intentionally, the clothes caught fire accidentally.

This is not even Journalism 101. It’s English 101.

So why would the New York Daily News make a public fool of itself by spreading this lie?

We all know why… It’s the same every time… It’s all political. When a suspected white supremacist drives a vehicle into a crowd of people, the headline seeks clarity: Suspected White Supremacist Plows Vehicle Into Crowd, Women and Minorities Hit Hardest. But…

When a member of the protected class is suspected of the same, we get these headlines: Car Plows Into Crowd Murdering Three— as though the car has a mind of its own.

It’s the same thing with this appalling subway murder…

If a white guy was suspected of lighting a black woman on fire that would be the Daily News headline. We’d have clarity. But since the suspect is a member of the protected class, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, this poor woman wasn’t lit on fire, she caught fire, she spontaneously combusted or something. If we find out this guy is transitioning into a woman, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) will probably give him a key to the city.

The Xwitter Community Note on this headline is an all-timer:

The woman did not “catch fire.” She was burnt alive. It was a deliberate and intentional act, caught on surveillance cameras. NYPD has arrested a suspect, Sebastin Zapeta, who is accused of intentionally setting the woman on fire, while she was sleeping.

The beauty of this madness is that we no longer live in a world where we should do anything but appreciate these despicable media tactics. You see, we’re now in a post-legacy media world where lies like this only intensify our post-legacy media world. The regime media feel trapped. The times have changed. They know publishing lies like this will only further their irrelevance. But at the same time, altering their dishonest tactics would be an admission that times have changed, and they just cannot bring themselves to face that fact.

On top of doing further damage to itself and the overall corporate media, the Daily News did us a favor by accidentally intensifying the spotlight on the crisis of illegal immigrant crime. We have one more reason, one more angle to talk about it when the fake media attempt a clumsy cover-up like this.

These dishonest media tactics used to work. No more. All these lies do now is backfire on these liars. We are the media now. Before their lie gets its shoes on, all around the online world we’ve debunked, exposed, and ridiculed it.

The Daily News thinks it is still 2012 and it can protect the illegal alien crime it wants more of.

Nope.

And no matter how much you hate the regime media, it is not half as much as they hate you.

