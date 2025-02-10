Red Seat Ventures, which hosts the likes of former Fox News stars Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly and popular true crime podcasts, has been acquired by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox.

“It will operate as a standalone entity within Tubi Media Group and led by Tubi CEO Paul Cheesbrough,” according to Deadline. “The Red Seat Ventures executive team, led by founding partners Chris Balfe and Kevin Balfe, will continue to lead and operate the business.”

Red Seat Ventures also includes Piers Morgan, Dr. Phil, and Bill O’Reilly among its list of talents. Its 17 creator-led shows reportedly drove over “200 million monthly active views in November 2024 and exists as a Top 10 podcast network in the US in terms of scale and reach.”

“The creator economy is one of the fastest growing media categories worldwide by measure of reach and influence, and consumers are increasingly looking to get their information, insights and entertainment directly from the voices and brands they trust across these platforms,” said Paul Cheesbrough.

“Working with two outstanding entrepreneurs like Chris and Kevin, we see tremendous opportunities to drive additional scale in genres such as sports, news and entertainment and look forward to supporting the continued growth of this business,” he added.

Chris Balfe, CEO for Red Seat Ventures, likewise said that Fox will help to expand services “we provide to our creators, while continuing to maintain the independence and integrity of their brands, which is truly the best case scenario.”

