The Defense Department maintained a $9,147,532 contract with Reuters between 2018 and 2022 for a “large scale social deception” and “active social engineering,” according to a purchase order posted by Elon Musk.

It was not immediately apparent what the “large scale social deception” was. The purchase order is here.

When Breitbart News asked Reuters for comment about the purchase order, and in particular if the federal government often works with Reuters to deceive taxpayers and if Reuters has any ongoing contracts for large scale social deception, Steve Rubley, CEO of Thomson Reuters Special Services, refused to provide specifics.

Rubley claimed the entity paid is separate from its news entity:

Thomson Reuters Special Services (TRSS), LLC is a separate U.S. legal entity governed by an independent Board of Directors, that operates independently from Reuters News. Recent public discourse has conflated these entities and has inaccurately represented the nature of the business between TRSS and the Department of Defense. TRSS has provided software and information services to U.S. government agencies across successive administrations for decades, to assist in identifying and preventing fraud, supporting public safety, and advancing justice. Reuters News is the leading global provider of business, financial and world news in keeping with the Thomson Reuters Trust Principles which govern its newsroom. Thomson Reuters commercial agreements, including Reuters News commercial agreements, have no influence over or impact on Reuters editorial coverage.

“Looks like Radical Left Reuters was paid $9,000,000 by the Department of Defense to study ‘large scale social deception,'” President Donald Trump posted on X. “GIVE BACK THE MONEY, NOW!”

Musk, the director of DOGE, who is charged with cutting waste, fraud, and abuse, announced the “scam” Wednesday night.

“That is literally what it says on the purchase order! They’re a total scam. Just wow,” Musk announced.

“I wonder how much money Reuters is getting from the government?” he said. “Let’s find out.”

Reuters claims it maintains high ethical standards to uphold “the values of integrity and freedom upon which their reputation for reliability, accuracy, speed and exclusivity relies.”

Reuters, however, a media organization with a left-wing bias, has been accused for decades of pushing the CIA’s agenda, according to journalist Carl Bernstein.

