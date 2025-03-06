President Donald Trump told Breitbart News White House Correspondent Nick Gilbertson that he “loves” him and is familiar with his work during a press conference in the Oval Office on Thursday, showing recognition for Gilbertson’s great coverage since Breitbart gained access to the presidential press pool.

After Gilbertson asked Trump a question about the Democrats’ terrible antics during his Tuesday night joint address before Congress, the president complimented him before answering:

“I love this guy! Who are you with?” Trump asked.

After introducing himself, the president realized he already recognized Gilbertson from his Breitbart articles covering the White House.

“I see. I’ve really liked your questions… Nick, and I know your name very well. Good job you do,” Trump continued, before going on to answer the question

“I thought it was very embarrassing for the Democrats what happened the other night, and that’s not said for any other reason other than it’s obvious, it’s fact,” Trump said. “Even CNN fake news said that. They came out, and they said it.”