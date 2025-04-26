Trump Unloads on the ‘Very Biased and Untalented’ NY Times Coverage of His Ukraine Peace Effort

President Donald J. Trump at dawn today scorched the New York Times and its White House correspondent for their “very biased and untalented” coverage of his role in trying to stop the Russia-Ukraine war.

An overnight story, “How Trump Plays Into Putin’s Hands, From Ukraine to Slashing U.S. Institutions,” by Peter Baker, apparently ignited Trump’s firestorm on his Truth Social platform.

Trump began:

No matter what deal I make with respect to Russia/Ukraine, no matter how good it is, even if it’s the greatest deal ever made, The Failing New York Times will speak BADLY of it. Liddle Peter Baker, the very biased and untalented writer for The Times, followed his Editor’s demands and wrote that Ukraine should get back territory, including, I suppose, Crimea, and other ridiculous requests, in order to stop the killing that is worse than anything since World War II.

Then the President asked, “Why doesn’t this lightweight reporter say that it was Obama who made it possible for Russia to steal Crimea from Ukraine without even a shot being fired.”

Trump has aimed his fire at Baker before, sometimes calling him and the Times out in informal news conferences in the Oval Office.

Baker is an author and the chief White House correspondent for the Times and a political analyst for left wing MSNBC. He’s a former reporter for the Washington Post. According to his Wikipedia page he has covered six presidencies from Bill Clinton through Donald Trump.

Trump took a blow torch to Baker’s coverage of past presidents and his biography of Barak Obama, Obama: The Call of History.

Trump wrote:

It was also Liddle Peter who wrote an absolutely fawning, yet terribly written Biography, on Obama. It was a JOKE! Did Baker ever criticize the Obama Crimea Giveaway? NO, not once, only TRUMP, and I’ve had nothing to do with this stupid war, other than early on, when I gave Ukraine Javelins, and Obama gave them sheets.

In between stints at the White House, Baker and his wife Susan Glasser, who writes for the New Yorker, were bureau chiefs in Moscow for four years, covering the rise of Vladimir Putin. In 2005, the couple published Kremlin Rising: Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the End of Revolution.

Trump seems unimpressed by the Times’ reporters knowledge of Putin and the region. Trump wrote:

This is Sleepy Joe Biden’s War, not mine. It was a loser from day one, and should have never happened, and wouldn’t have happened if I were President at the time. I’m just trying to clean up the mess that was left to me by Obama and Biden, and what a mess it is.

However, Trump does appear to acknowledge in his Truth Social post that Putin doesn’t want peace.