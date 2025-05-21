Schweizer: Democrats Pushed Biden to Run Since Harris Couldn’t Win, Built ‘Lies upon Lies upon Lies’

While recent news of former President Joe Biden’s dire cancer diagnosis certainly inspired sympathy, it also has raised suspicions about the timing and motivation of the disclosure.

As Peter Schweizer notes on the most recent episode of The Drill Down, the lack of honesty about Joe Biden’s health and the media’s coverage of it extends even to a new book by Jake Tapper of CNN and Alex Thompson of Axios.

“We have lies upon lies upon lies upon lies,” says Schweizer, who exposed the Biden family’s influence-peddling back in 2018. “Even by Washington standards, these are some serious whoppers.”

Biden’s office announced his cancer diagnosis on Sunday, right before publication of a new book, Original Sin, by reporters Thompson and Tapper.

Medical experts have suggested Biden must have known about his cancer diagnosis for years, but those reports, along with official confirmations of Biden’s cognitive decline, were hidden from the American people. The book is about the effort to hide Biden’s frailty from the country, although critics have already savaged the book’s premise by citing that Biden’s struggles were obvious and noted at the time by both Republican politicians and reporters who are not part of the corporate media structure. Tapper, Eggers notes, has even hired a ”crisis public relations firm” to deal with the pushback the book is receiving.

The idea that the mainstream press knew nothing about Biden’s mental decline is dishonest on a historic scale.

“Many people are rightly calling this the greatest political scandal in American history,” Schweizer says. “We had an experience that was similar when Woodrow Wilson was president, after he had a stroke in office that was covered up… but that was before the mass media that we have now,” he says. “There’s nothing in modern American political history that has been this massive of a cover-up, and the legacy media just sort of soldiers on without questioning… without any sense of thinking deeply about how they are failing at their job.”

While Biden was in office, Tapper himself hotly pushed back on any such suggestions. As Eggers notes on the podcast, the Wall Street Journal had published a ground-breaking investigation of Biden’s mental decline weeks before the debate where Biden visibly faltered against his then-opponent Donald Trump.

After the Journal’s story broke in early June, Tapper invited Biden’s closest Senate friend Del. Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) onto his show to debunk the whole idea rather than attempting to confirm or re-report what the Journal had learned.

Schweizer notes that in addition to Tapper claiming he pursued the Biden cognitive decline story at the time, an even greater lie the book’s authors continue to perpetuate is why Biden was allowed to run for re-election: because Democrats knew Vice President Kamala Harris was an even worse option.

Schweizer and Eggers note that a far better book was released early last year called The Truce , which pointed much of this out even before Biden’s mental struggles became apparent. Written by two respected establishment reporters, the book traced the tension between the centrist Democratic leadership and the aggressive rise of the party’s progressives. The book pointed out that after the George Floyd riots in the summer of 2020, Democrats resolved that there must be a black woman on the ticket, and Harris was the only feasible option.

As Schweizer and Eggers note, the Democratic hierarchy realized early in Biden’s term that Harris was inadequate and would lose to virtually any Republican candidate, let alone the juggernaut of another Trump candidacy.

Democrats had realized Biden “would have to run for a second term because of the fear that Harris could not win a race against Donald Trump or against any Republican,” Schweizer says. The authors of The Truce “write that ‘Democrat after Democrat we interviewed, including members of Biden and Harris’s own teams, said Kamala’s not ready for prime time. She ain’t ready for this.’ They also said she has a lack of discipline, lack of focus or decisiveness.”

Some, he notes, even called her a “shallow narcissist.”

“It’s crazy to think that among the legacies of the summer of BLM and George Floyd is that that’s what locks in Kamala Harris’s position as the vice-presidential nominee, even though Joe Biden wanted to go in a different direction,” says Eggers. “The sort of identity politics that they want to impose on the rest of us is what ends up really biting them in the end.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>