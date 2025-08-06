Nolte: MSNBC, CNNLOL Lose 40% of Viewers Compared to Last Year

MSNBC and CNN are hemorrhaging viewers. Tee hee. Compared to this same week last year, MSNBC lost 40 percent of its primetime viewers, while CNN lost 44 percent.

Fox News, meanwhile, crushed them both, losing only 16 percent of primetime eyeballs.

The public has wised up. Resistance TV no longer sells like it’s 2017. Just ask Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern.

That Fox News number is the one that counts, for it gives us context. Sure, last year was a presidential election year, which is the Super Bowl for cable news. Unless there’s a war, no one expects cable news to attract the same audience this year. But when Fox News loses only 16 percent of its year-over-year audience and MSNBC and CNN lose 40 and 44 percent respectively, there’s more going on.

Here are the raw numbers from the week of July 21, with the percentage loss from this same week last year.

Average Primetime / Demo Viewers Viewers All of May

FOX: 2.41 million (-16 percent) / 232,000 (-41 percent) MSNBC: 906,000 (-40 percent) / 78,000 (-58 percent) CNNLOL: 480,000 (-44 percent) / 89,000 (-54 percent) Average Total Day / Demo Viewers All of May FOX: 1.484 million (-14 percent) / 157,000 (-34 percent) MSNBC: 562,000 (-40 percent) / 50,000 (-55 percent) CNNLOL: 359,000 (-37 percent) / 60,000 (-51 percent)

The demo number is the metric that sets advertising rates. No one in the demo is watching CNN or MSNBC.

I’m going to say it again for the hard of hearing way in the back…

Without the left-wing affirmative action of the cable TV carriage fees, CNN is no longer in business and MSNBC is slashing staff and budgets hoping to stay alive.

That is just a fact.

If you’re still dumb enough to pay for cable TV, you are subsidizing these Hate Outlets. Whether you watch or not, MSNBC and CNN (along with other basement-rated leftist networks: Comedy Central, MTV, etc.,) receive a cut of your cable bill. Those hundreds of millions in annual unearned dollars are what sustain two networks that could never survive on merit (i.e., advertising dollars based on viewership).

Doesn’t matter if you watch or not. They still get a piece of your monthly payment. So stop paying for cable and satellite or their streaming versions like Sling TV.

Also sustaining these fake news outlets are all those obnoxious pharmaceutical ads. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. really needs to outlaw those anyway.

Believe me, we can exterminate CNN and MSNBC simply by cutting the cable/satellite cord. Enough is enough. The whole game is rigged to keep them and their hatred of us alive. But it only works if you cooperate. So please stop being a dummy.

