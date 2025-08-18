Nolte – Death Blow: Humiliated MSNBC Forced to Rebrand as MS NOW

MSNBC, an elitist, far-left propaganda outlet devoted to spreading bigotry and misinformation, has officially split with NBC News and will now call itself MS NOW.

“MS Now?” More like “MS LMAO,” amirite?

“MS NOW” officially stands for “My Source for News, Opinion, and the World.”

“MS NOW” might as well stand for “My Sweaty Nards Occupy Wisconsin,” because this is a death blow.

“This new branding underscores our mission: to serve as a destination for breaking news and best-in-class opinion journalism, all rooted in accurate and reported facts,” chirped MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler in an internal memo.

“[D]uring this time of transition, NBCUniversal decided that our brand requires a new, separate identity,” Kutler added. “This decision now allows us to set our own course and assert our independence as we continue to build our own modern newsgathering operation.”

Yeah, okay, Toots. Whatever.

MSNBC originally launched in 1996 as a joint venture between Microsoft (MS) and NBC. Thanks to Keith Olbermann, in the aughts MSNBC quickly devolved into a fever swamp for far-left hate driven by neurotic white women who buy wine in boxes at the gas station. After Olbermann was fired, his replacement, Rachel Maddow, proved to be the network’s downfall. At first, she was MSNBC’s biggest star, someone who earned massive ratings spreading wild-eyed conspiracy theories about Donald Trump. Other than CNN’s Jake Tapper, Maddow disgraced herself more than most pushing the ridiculous Russia Collusion Hoax.

For years, Maddow basically told her audience, Don’t touch that dial, I’m pretty sure Trump will be arrested right after this Cialis commercial.

Well, some 20 years of Hoax Chickens finally came home to roost with Trump’s triumphant 2024 re-election. Idiot MSNBC viewers were caught completely off-guard because MSNBC had assured them this wasn’t possible. Demoralized and feeling betrayed, viewers fled and MSNBC’s ratings tanked.

MSNBC’s ratings have remained in the tank, and now MSNBC’s owner, Comcast, has spun the Hoax Outlet (and other dying cable networks) off into a separate publicly-traded company called Versant. Versant is still part of Comcast, so there was no legal reason MSNBC had to change its name. For example, although CNBC was spun off into Versant, it will remain CNBC.

Gee, why is CNBC allowed to keep its name but not MSNBC?

We all know why. MSNBC has become an embarrassment, and if NBC News has any hope of holding on to its residual credibility, a total divorce is necessary.

MSNBC’s Kutler can spin this all she wants, but losing the NBC imprimatur is a massive blow. MSNBC has been an established brand for 30 years. MS NOW sounds like every other cheap-o streaming news outlet, which are everywhere now because they are so inexpensive to produce.

MS NOW doesn’t even have “news” in its name. Oh, and — tee hee — it can no longer use the famous peacock logo.

Imagine if McDonald’s changed its name to McWilbur and removed the golden arches. That’s what just happened to MSNBC.

Remember when the dummies at Warner Bros. Discovery changed the name of their streaming service from “HBO Max” to “Max?” That lasted less then two years before someone figured out that removing one of the oldest and most prestigious brands in TV was nuts.

It seems appropriate that MSNBC reported this news with its usual-usual spin, lies, and false bravado:

Enjoy this time, kids. We are seeing the end of the toxic media in real time, and it is freaken glorious.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.