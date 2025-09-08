Nolte: Far-Left Axios Upset MAGA Exposed Charlotte Train Stabbing to Public

Axios, a disgraced, far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and misinformation, isn’t angry that a career criminal who had no business being on the streets murdered an innocent woman in cold blood.

Nope.

The documented fascists over at Axios are angry that alternative media are successfully spreading the news of yet another perfectly avoidable horror story and obscene failure of Democrat-run cities.

On August 22, 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska, a refugee who had fled war-torn Ukraine for America, was guilty of nothing more than sitting down and minding her own business on a Charlotte, North Carolina, light rail train.

The video of what happened next is something out of a horror movie. Zarutska scrolls her phone. Then, without any provocation, the man sitting behind her rises, looms over her, removes a pocket knife, and opens it. Later, there is a video of the man walking through the train with blood dripping from the same hand that held the knife.

Police have charged 34-year-old Decarlos Brown Jr. with first-degree murder and claim he stabbed Zarutska three times in the throat.

As of Monday morning, except for far-left outlets like Axios complaining that they can no longer cover up these crimes, the regime media ignored this inconvenient story (inconvenient to Democrats).

Below, I will lay out why this vicious murder is unquestionably newsworthy, but first…

Axios, as is usually the case, manages to be even more grotesque than the others in its objection to the public dissemination of this video. The fascist streak that runs through this outlet cannot be stopped. Because if you read between the lines, Axios is not only angry that alternative media are now the media, Axios seems to be lobbying against surveillance cameras and the public release of surveillance camera footage.

In today’s edition of Journalists Against Releasing Information, we get this:

MAGA influencers are drawing repeated attention to violent attacks to elevate the issue of urban crime — and accuse mainstream media of under-covering shocking cases. … The big picture: The rising number of surveillance cameras in public spaces, including on Charlotte’s light rail, has become a big accelerant in these cases. The video is easily shared or leaked, and can instantly pollinate across social media — a visual counterpoint to statistics showing crime decreases.

Oh noes, releasing video to the public might upset the phony narrative that Democrats are successfully fighting crime.

No matter how hard you try, you will never hate outlets like Axios half as much as they hate you.

So why is this stabbing video legitimate news…?

Because the alleged murderer had no business being on the streets, threatening public safety. When the System fails, that’s news, and here the System failed miserably, and an innocent young woman who came to America as a refugee from violence died a horrific death. Why? Two reasons: First, because Democrats have run Charlotte’s Mecklenburg County without any opposition for decades. Second, it perfectly encapsulates President Trump’s crusade to end crime in these Democrat-run cities.

Brown Jr. is only 34 and has already been arrested 14 times, including a five-year jail sentence for robbery with a deadly weapon in 2014. His own mother then tried to have him institutionalized. He was obviously a violent mental case.

They had him.

He was in the System, and the System failed, and now a young woman has died in a murder that shocks the senses of a culture that seemed beyond being shocked anymore.

Axios and the rest of the regime media covered up this nightmare crime to shield the Democrat party. And now that the cover-up failed, the media are looking to change the subject from the Democrat party’s policy failures to how awful it is that surveillance video allows the American people to see the truth and decide on their own if that truth matters.

Suck on this, Axios…

…suck on it forever.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.