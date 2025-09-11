Nolte: Leftist Media Dehumanize Us as Fascists Knowing It Will Lead to Violence and Assassination

If you watch CNN or MSNBC or the Sunday current affairs shows on all the regime media outlets… If you read the New York Times, Atlantic, Axios, Washington Post, the Nation, HuffPo, Jezebel, or all the rest… Here’s what you know…

These outlets are devoted to the 24/7 — and in the case of MSNBC and CNN, it’s literally around-the-clock — dehumanization of people like you and me and Charlie Kirk, everyday people, Normal People who dare to disagree with them. But it’s more than that, it’s worse than that… Much worse.

In a single sentence, my friend and former colleague Kurt Schlichter perfectly crystallized just how the media deliberately call for our literal assassination: “They call us Nazis – what do you think they want to happen to us?”

Exactly.

What moral choice do you have but to gun down a Nazi? You have no other choice. You must kill the Nazi. What could be more heroic than to gun down a Nazi? Nothing. If you want to be a hero, gun down the Nazi. That’s what heroes do.

Remove “Nazi,” and replace it with the countless dehumanizing words and phrases the media relentlessly firehose against us:

They call us fascists – what do you think they want to happen to us?

– what do you think they want to happen to us? They call us rapists – what do you think they want to happen to us?

– what do you think they want to happen to us? They call us racists – what do you think they want to happen to us?

– what do you think they want to happen to us? They call us threats to democracy – what do you think they want to happen to us?

– what do you think they want to happen to us? They call us white nationalists – what do you think they want to happen to us?

They want us dead, and we all know who “they” are — corporate media that has lost two of three major elections and knows it’s losing the argument, not to mention losing their influence over public opinion.

Charlie Kirk had to die, you see. They wanted him dead. Just hours before his assassination, Van Jones was on CNN smearing Kirk for trafficking in “pure race mongering, hate mongering.”

To paraphrase Kurt Schlichter, What do you think he wanted to happen to Charlie Kirk?

What was Charlie Kirk’s sin? What did he do to be accused of “pure race mongering, hate mongering” on a national cable news outlet during primetime? He spoke the truth:

A white Ukrainian refugee was murdered just because she was white. Everybody knows that, obviously. If a random white person simply walked up to and stabbed a nice law-abiding black person for no reason, it would be an apocalyptically huge national story used to impose national, sweeping political changes on the whole country. Instead, Meghan Basham, no one seems to care when a white woman gets stabbed to death.

Where’s the lie? There is no lie. And that was Kirk’s sin. He didn’t lie. He didn’t sugarcoat. He was not a house-trained Republican. So…

A racial hate monger must be taken out, no? Assassinating a racial hate monger is heroic, no?

That language, when it has no basis in fact, is how the media target us for literal destruction by the left’s Antifa types that do the Party’s wet work.

Think about what has driven the media to demonize and dehumanize President Trump and the MAGA movement as targets for assassination. What do we believe in and advocate for that makes us Nazis and fascists:

Secure the border

Deport illegal aliens

Put convicted criminals in prison

Shrink the federal bureaucracy

Strive for peace in Ukraine

End the permanent mutilation of children

Stop the queering of children

Give poor kids school vouchers

Respect the biological truth of sex

Oppose the destruction of the unborn

Remove boys from female sports, locker rooms, and prisons

End online censorship

End corporate blacklisting like debanking

Replace racist DEI with colorblind merit

That’s it.

Common sense stuff. Issues any Democrat would have agreed with 15 years ago.

But today, for believing those things, the media want us dead. Literally dead.

What did they think would happen, and what did happen, after the media spent a decade lying about Trump calling neo-Nazis “very fine people”?

Van Jones and Jake Tapper and Abby Phillip and Katy Tur and Rachel Maddow and Matthew Dowd and Wolf Blitzer and the rest might be sweethearts to you in the green room, but they want you dead.

To once again paraphrase Kurt Schlichter: They call you fascist – what do you think they want to happen to you?

Using every legal and peaceful means available to us, it is time for our elected representatives — from Trump on down — to begin a ruthless, relentless reckoning. And if they won’t do it, we need to find different representatives who will.

John Nolte’ s first and last novel Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.