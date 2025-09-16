Rolling Stone was hit with a series of high-profile layoffs this week, which we can only hope means the magazine will get what it deserves: a long, slow, painful, and humiliating death.

“An unknown number of Rolling Stone staff, including some of the storied publication’s most prominent voices, were laid off on Monday,” reports the far-left Wrap.

Tee hee.

Those schlonged include “executive digital director Lisa Tozzi, chief television critic Alan Sepinwall and copy chief Steven Pearl.”

Learn to coalmine.

The rape-hoaxers at Rolling Stone took a rock ‘n’ roll magazine and woke-raped it into something dull, conformist, preachy, prim, and oh-so proper.

Rolling Stone was never a great magazine. Under founder Jann Wenner, it was always a whore for Big Music, but it had its moments of brilliance, and at the height of it powers, Big Music still had a healthy streak of individualism, which is as American as it gets.

Today, Jann Wenner is gone, Rolling Stone has become an insufferable print version of Frank Burns (look him up, kids), the outlet’s hate streak is undeniable, and it sure did its part to motivate and incite the Democrat Party’s assassination culture.

Rolling Stone is dying because it’s not cool anymore. It’s a preachy drag promoting an insufferable and stifling conformity over individual freedom. There’s no room anymore for a Hunter S. Thompson, Rolling Stone’s most famous writer. He would be blacklisted for being a gun nut, not holding the accepted opinions about women, and not using the “accepted” terms when discussing race.

Rolling Stone is dying because it is no longer fun.

Rolling Stone is dying because it’s no longer sexy.

Rolling Stone is dying because it no longer surprises.

Finally, Rolling Stone is dying because the music industry is a shell of itself. In my day, we had a whole “We Are the World” roster of superstars for Rolling Stone to cover, plus the roster of superstars who weren’t there (Tom Petty, Bob Seger, Led Zepplein, Supertramp, Annie Lennox, Van Halen, Heart, Stevie Nicks, Paul McCartney, David Bowie, John Mellencamp, Madonna, Kiss, Joey Ramone, James Brown, Chicago, the Cars, Donna Summer, Debbie Harry, Prince, Pat Benetar, Don Henley, the Rolling Stones, etc.)…

What are there today—five music superstars now?

Some of that due to the balkanization of the music industry through the internet. Some of that is due to Rolling Stone slow-motion suicide. Rolling Stone once created superstars while telling us how to vote. Now they just tell us how to vote.

Rolling Stone is a left-wing blog now. No one will miss it when it’s gone. Normal people know it died a long, long time ago.

