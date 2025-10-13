Nolte: ABC Should Lose Broadcast License After Stephanopoulos Pulls Plug on VP Vance

Disgraced far-left fabulist George Stephanopoulos smeared border czar Tom Homan during a Sunday interview with Vice President JD Vance, and then pulled the plug on Vance as he attempted to respond.

Why does ABC News still have a broadcast license? Disney/ABC enjoys the free use of the publicly-owned airwaves, but in exchange, they agreed to serve the public interest.

How does ending an interview in a snit with the Vice President of the United States serve the public interest?

It doesn’t.

ABC/Disney already hands two hours of broadcast time to the far-left liars on The View and to serial fabulist Jimmy Kimmel without any rebuttal. How does that serve the public interest?

It doesn’t.

This is an obscene abuse of public property, and for those who think Vance did not answer the question, he did so repeatedly. Here’s the full transcript of the exchange:

STEPHANOPOULOS: The White House border czar, Tom Homan, was recorded on an FBI surveillance tape in September 2024 accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money or give it back? VANCE: George, you’ve covered this story ad nauseam. Tom Homan did not take a bribe. It’s a ridiculous smear. And the reason you guys are going after Tom Homan so aggressively is because he’s doing the job of enforcing the law. I think it’s really preposterous. I know Tom. I think that he’s a good man. He gets death threats, he gets attacked, he gets constantly threatened by people because he has the audacity to want to enforce the country’s immigration laws. I think that it would be a much more interesting story about why is it that Tom Homan, who is simply enforcing America’s immigration laws, is constantly harassed and threatened to the point of death threats. That’s a much more interesting question that I think journalists should focus on. We can agree to disagree on that question. STEPHANOPOULOS: But, wait, you said he didn’t take a bribe. But I’m not sure you answered the question. Are you saying that he did not accept the $50,000? VANCE: George, this story has been covered ad nauseam. He did not take a bribe. Did he accept $50,000? I am sure that in the course of Tom Homan’s life he has been paid more than $50,000 for services. The question is, did he do something illegal, and there is absolutely no evidence that Tom Homan has ever taken a bribe or done anything illegal. (CROSSTALK) STEPHANOPOULOS: No, I’m asking — I’m asking a different question. I’m asking you did he accept — VANCE: Which is why he’s working in the administration. STEPHANOPOULOS: I’m asking you, did he accept the $50,000 that was caught on the surveillance tape? Did he accept that $50,000 or not? VANCE: George, I don’t know what you’re talking about. Did he accept $50,000 for what? STEPHANOPOULOS: He was recorded on an audiotape in September of 2024, an FBI surveillance tape, accepting $50,000 in cash. Did he keep that money? VANCE: Accepting $50,000 for doing what, George? I am not even sure I understand the question. Is it illegal to take a payment for doing services? The FBI has not prosecuted him. I have never seen any evidence that he’s engaged in criminal wrongdoing. Nobody has accused Tom of violating a crime, even the far-left media like yourself. So I’m actually not sure what the precise question is. Did he accept $50,000? Honestly, George, I don’t know the answer to that question. What I do know is that he didn’t violate a crime. STEPHANOPOULOS: So you don’t — what was caught on the tape, you’re saying right now, you don’t know whether or not he kept that money? VANCE: I don’t know what tape you’re referring to, George. I saw media reports that Tom Homan accepted a bribe. There is no evidence of that. And here’s, George, why fewer and fewer people watch your program and why you’re losing credibility, because you’re talking for now five minutes with the vice president of the United States about this story regarding Tom Homan, a story that I have read about, but I don’t even know the video that you’re talking about. Meanwhile, low-income women can’t get food because the Democrats and Chuck Schumer have shut down the government. Right now, we’re trying to figure out how to pay our troops because Chuck Schumer has shut down the government. You’re focused on a bogus story, you’re insinuating criminal wrongdoing against a guy who has done nothing wrong, instead of focusing on the fact that our country is struggling because our government’s shut down. Let’s talk about the real issues, George. I think the American people would benefit much more from that than from you going down some weird left-wing rabbit hole where the facts clearly show that Tom Homan didn’t engage in any criminal wrongdoing. STEPHANOPOULOS: It’s not a weird left-wing rabbit hole. I didn’t insinuate anything. I asked you whether Tom Homan accepted $50,000 as was heard on an audiotape recorded by the FBI in September 2024, and you did not answer the question. Thank you for your time this morning. VANCE: No, George, I said that I don’t — (CROSSTALK) STEPHANOPOULOS: — is up next. We’ll be right back.

How weak is that?

Because Republicans like President Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Vance do not play (and lose) by the fake media’s rules like the old GOP did, and because the truth and facts are on their side, the regime media can no longer get the better of these guys like they once did.

Vance clearly answered the question numerous times. Stephanopolous, a notorious liar, whose lies resulted in ABC News paying out $16 million to Trump, doesn’t like Vance’s answer, so he does what he never does to his fellow Democrats —presses as though the question was not answered. Then he gets owned by Vance, who calls him out for his cheap propaganda tactics.

And what does Tiny George do in response?

Like a bitter ex-wife, he hurls a bunch of ad hominem attacks and then basically hangs up the phone in phony triumph.

Why?

Two reasons: 1) Tiny George knows Vance is right and 2) he knows he can’t beat a guy like Vance, who has no respect for him and has the facts on his side.

ABC News needs to come to terms with the fact that time is up for George Stephanopoulos. He’s not the cute young guy he was when ABC hired him. He’s become a bitter, partisan, aging, dishonest liability to the network and to the regime media in general. He’s this generation’s Dan Rather—a seething loser so desperate to show them! he’s making big errors and bringing even more discredit on an ABC News brand that’s already in the toilet.

And it is long past time to start pulling the broadcast licenses for these far-left propaganda outlets.

