Joy Reid Fumes over Trump’s White House Ballroom: ‘Raze Every Edifice He’s Built’

Former MSNBC host Joy Reid wants every bit of President Donald Trump’s legacy erased and his home in Florida turned into a leftist museum.

In a Blue Sky post on October 22, Reid was referring to Trump’s White House renovations that include constructing a ballroom.

“I pray that a future president if we still have a democracy will erase every trace of Trump’s existence. Raze every edifice he’s built; strip his name from everything, restore the White House as if he never lived there & turn Mar-a-Lago into a Black, LGBTQ, women’s, AAPI & immigrant history museum,” she wrote.

During an interview with Fox News, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed Democrats’ apparent frustration with the president’s efforts to renovate the building. She said, “I believe there’s a lot of fake outrage right now, because nearly every single president who has lived in this beautiful White House behind me has made modernizations and renovations of their own.”

Leavitt continued:

So while many presidents have privately dreamt about this, it’s President Trump who is actually doing something about it, and he is the builder-in-chief. In large part, he was re-elected back to this People’s House because he’s good at building things. He has done it his entire life, his entire career, and construction is a process. At the end, the East Wing, which is an entirely separate structure from the Executive Mansion you see behind me, will be more modern and beautiful than ever. And then on top of that, the White House is going to have a Big, Beautiful Ballroom for generations of Americans to come. And the best part of it all, it’s not a dime of the taxpayers’ money. The President has worked hard to privately fund this entire project from start to finish.

Meanwhile, Hollywood celebrities lost their minds and had online meltdowns over the ballroom when construction began not long ago, per Breitbart News.

In July, Reid also targeted President Trump’s wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and bizarrely fantasized about her being deported.