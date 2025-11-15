The news outlet formerly known as MSNBC went through a rebranding and changed its name to MS NOW, as the company has reported it would be splitting off from its parent-company, Comcast NBCUniversal.

In a post on X from the MS NOW Public Relations account it was revealed that MS NOW stands for “My Source for News, Opinion, and the World.”

“Today, MSNBC becomes @MSNOWNews: MS NOW — My Source for News, Opinion, and the World,” the account said in its post. “While our name has changed, who we are has not. You’ll find the same commitment to justice, progress, and the truth.”

“Same mission. New name,” the account added.

Per USA Today, the launch of the new name comes as the news outlet it moving “to Versant.”:

The transition comes as the channel breaks off from its current parent company, Comcast NBCUniversal, and moves to Versant, an independent publicly traded media company. “You” find the same commitment to justice, progress, and the truth,” MSNBC said. “We will continue to cover the day’s news, ask the tough questions, and explain how it all impacts you.”

Breitbart News’s John Nolte reported that “MSNBC originally launched in 1996 as a joint venture between Microsoft (MS) and NBC.”:

MSNBC originally launched in 1996 as a joint venture between Microsoft (MS) and NBC. Thanks to Keith Olbermann, in the aughts MSNBC quickly devolved into a fever swamp for far-left hate driven by neurotic white women who buy wine in boxes at the gas station. After Olbermann was fired, his replacement, Rachel Maddow, proved to be the network’s downfall. At first, she was MSNBC’s biggest star, someone who earned massive ratings spreading wild-eyed conspiracy theories about Donald Trump. Other than CNN’s Jake Tapper, Maddow disgraced herself more than most pushing the ridiculous Russia Collusion Hoax.

Breitbart News reported that NBC News had laid off hundreds of employees as its parent company, the Comcast-owned NBCUniversal News Group, was splitting news outlets such as USA Network, CNBC, and MSNBC from NBC News.