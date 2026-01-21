Nolte: CNN Contributor ‘Accidentally’ Accused Trump of Participating in ‘Child Sex-Trafficking Ring’

Earlier this week, Cameron Kasky, a contributor for CNN (a basement-rated, far-left propaganda outlet that spreads conspiracy theories and encourages political violence) said this about President Trump: “I would love it if he were more transparent about the human sex-trafficking network that he was a part of, but you can’t win them all.”

Wait, it gets better…

CNN anchor John Berman (D-Liar) responds with this: “Cameron is grateful that the president is being transparent about the Nobel Peace Prize and his desire to [something something]. What do you think about that?”

Yes, the far-left activist John Berman let that lie stand!

John Berman knows Kasky just launched a flat-out smear and Berman didn’t even bother to say, Whoa, whoa, there’s no evidence of that.

Thankfully, as much as Berman wanted that defamation to stand, CNN contributor Scott Jennings was having none of it…

“You gonna let that sit?” asked Jennings. “We gonna claim here on CNN that the president is part of a global sex-trafficking ring, or…?”

Serial liar Berman responds by going all big shot: “I will do the fact-checking as we go along here,” he harrumphs.

Then Berman asks Kasky to repeat the defamation, and after Kasky proudly does, Berman again glosses it over with, “We’ll get to that later. Donald Trump has never been charged with any crimes in relation to Jeffrey Epstein.”

Brother … This is CNN:

Well, now that the dust has settled, and even though Kasky repeated his defamation after being given a chance to backtrack, after likely getting a whiff of his legal liability, Kasky attempted to retract his smear.

But.

Kasky wants us to believe that even though he repeated that lie on CNN, “I said that by accident and didn’t mean it.”

It’s crazy, and more proof that any clown willing to trash Trump is allowed on CNN. CNN’s vetting process for Trump haters is so broken, they allow some dummy who opens himself and CNN up to a defamation suit, and then the dummy thinks he can get away with claiming he said something “by accident” and “didn’t mean” when he said it TWICE.

What’s more, CNN is so broken, so corrupt, so dishonest, so dedicated to disinformation, a so-called anchor had to be shamed into “fact-checking” a deliberate lie and smear aimed at the President of the United States.

CNN is the enemy of all decent people.

