Two Fundraisers for Hundreds of Laid Off Washington Post Journalists Climb to $724K

Two fundraisers for the hundreds of laid-off Washington Post (WP) journalists have exploded as the far-left newsroom struggles.

As of Monday morning, the GoFundMe campaigns have raised over $700,000 after the layoffs were announced on Wednesday, Business Insider reported.

Post reporter Rachel Siegel was among those in the newsroom’s union who organized one of the fundraisers.

“A separate GoFundMe page for the Post’s international employees has also raised almost $200,000 with about 2,100 donations. The fundraising push for international staff was set up by the Post’s Tokyo bureau chief, Michelle Lee. The funds will be disbursed to laid-off international employees who are not covered by the newsroom’s union,” the outlet said.

In a recent statement, Post owner, billionaire Jeff Bezos, said “The Post has an essential journalistic mission and an extraordinary opportunity. Each and every day our readers give us a roadmap to success. The data tells us what is valuable and where to focus.”

The fundraiser featuring Siegel’s name said the people who worked for the newspaper were “resourceful,” while the fundraiser for the international workers described them as a “deeply courageous team of people.”

Siegel’s page has so far raised $522,061.00 and the second fundraiser clocked in at $202,589.00.

In January, Breitbart News’s John Nolte referred to the newspaper as the “serial-lying Washington Post” and listed the numerous hoaxes in which the paper has participated.

Over the weekend, Post publisher Will Lewis announced he was stepping down from his role, the Associated Press (AP) reported:

Neither Lewis nor the newspaper’s billionaire owner Jeff Bezos participated in the meeting with staff members announcing the layoffs on Wednesday. While anticipated, the cutbacks were deeper than expected, resulting in the shutdown of the Post’s renowned sports section, the elimination of its photography staff and sharp reductions in personnel responsible for coverage of metropolitan Washington and overseas. They came on top of widespread talent defections in recent years at the newspaper, which lost tens of thousands of subscribers following Bezos’ order late in the 2024 presidential campaign pulling back from a planned endorsement of Kamala Harris, and a subsequent reorienting of its opinion section in a more conservative direction.

In 2018, President Donald Trump said, “The Washington Post is far more fiction than fact. Story after story is made up garbage — more like a poorly written novel than good reporting,” according to Breitbart News.