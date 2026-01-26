Nolte: Staff Melts Down as Serial-Lying Washington Post Faces ‘Massive Layoffs’

The godless, serial-lying Washington Post is facing “massive layoffs,” and the far-left staff is having a glorious meltdown.

Tee hee.

This is obviously a newsroom crumbling before our very eyes, which is more fun to watch than Animal House.

Sorry, but I will never apologize for enjoying the implosion of a newspaper that 1) hates me, 2) pretends to be objective in order to further the left’s fascist agenda, and 3) has relentlessly spread misinformation and disinformation.

Now to the downfall…

To begin with, over the weekend, we learned that after spending tens of thousands of dollars, making reservations, and securing over a dozen credentials, the cash-strapped Washington Post reversed course and announced it would not be covering the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Then we learned that “massive layoffs” are imminent — I should say “more” massive layoffs because the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post has already suffered massive layoffs.

We’re told this new round of “massive” [tee hee] layoffs” could kill off its entire sports desk and decimate its foreign desk.

Naturally, the entitled babies who work at the Post, who see themselves as heroic firefighters, are whining like the little spoiled girls they really are:

Don’t they understand that it’s the lying—that it’s all the lying? They want sympathy, they want outrage, they want people to join their cause, they want a bailout, but instead, we revel in their destruction for one simple reason: all the lying.

Why should we want anything other than an end to a news outlet that has so gleefully and willingly participated in this:

The Washington Post deserves a slow, humiliating, painful death, which is made all the more glorious based on the fact that its owner, Jeff Bezos, is one of the richest people on the planet, and he obviously knows it’s not worth saving.

The lying might gain you a short-term victory, but in the end, you will always lose. Eventually, even those on your side of the political aisle get tired of being lied to.

Learn to code. Enjoy your funemployment. Have fun disappearing forever into Substack.

Cry more, liars.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.