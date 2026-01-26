Nolte: Staff Melts Down as Serial-Lying Washington Post Faces ‘Massive Layoffs’

The godless, serial-lying Washington Post is facing “massive layoffs,” and the far-left staff is having a glorious meltdown.
Tee hee.
This is obviously a newsroom crumbling before our very eyes, which is more fun to watch than Animal House.
Sorry, but I will never apologize for enjoying the implosion of a newspaper that 1) hates me, 2) pretends to be objective in order to further the left’s fascist agenda, and 3) has relentlessly spread misinformation and disinformation.
Now to the downfall…
To begin with, over the weekend, we learned that after spending tens of thousands of dollars, making reservations, and securing over a dozen credentials, the cash-strapped Washington Post reversed course and announced it would not be covering the upcoming Winter Olympics.
Then we learned that “massive layoffs” are imminent — I should say “more” massive layoffs because the Incredible Shrinking Washington Post has already suffered massive layoffs.
We’re told this new round of “massive” [tee hee] layoffs” could kill off its entire sports desk and decimate its foreign desk.
Naturally, the entitled babies who work at the Post, who see themselves as heroic firefighters, are whining like the little spoiled girls they really are:
Don’t they understand that it’s the lying—that it’s all the lying? They want sympathy, they want outrage, they want people to join their cause, they want a bailout, but instead, we revel in their destruction for one simple reason: all the lying.
Why should we want anything other than an end to a news outlet that has so gleefully and willingly participated in this:
- The ICE Detains Five-Year-Old Hoax
- The Hegseth ‘Kill Everybody’ Hoax
- Trump “Destroying” White House Hoax
- Photo of Starving Gaza Baby Hoax
- Israeli Troops Murdered Food-Seeking Palestinians Hoax
- Trump Tariffs Will Explode Prices Hoax
- Maryland Man Hoax
- Black Newborns Much More Likely to Die If Doc’s White Hoax
- Elon Musk Nazi Salute Hoax
- Mass Hysterectomies Performed on Immigrants Hoax
- The All-White Trump Party Hoax
- Springfield Bomb Threat Hoax
- Trump Called for Liz Cheney to Be Executed Hoax
- Violent Crime Down Under Biden/Harris Hoax
- Arlington Cemetery Hoax
- Kamala Was Never America’s Border Czar Hoax
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Overcounted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- Trump Killed Japanese Koi Fish Hoax
- Trump Told People to Drink Bleach Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The 900,000 Kids Hospitalized with Coronavirus Hoax
- Dozens of Environmental Hoaxes
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
- Libs of TikTok Murdered Non-Binary Teen Hoax
- Aaron Rodgers Sandy Hook-Truther Hoax
- ‘Bloodbath’ Hoax
- Biden ‘Sharp-as-a-Tack’ Hoax
- Iowa Poll Hoax
The Washington Post deserves a slow, humiliating, painful death, which is made all the more glorious based on the fact that its owner, Jeff Bezos, is one of the richest people on the planet, and he obviously knows it’s not worth saving.
The lying might gain you a short-term victory, but in the end, you will always lose. Eventually, even those on your side of the political aisle get tired of being lied to.
Learn to code. Enjoy your funemployment. Have fun disappearing forever into Substack.
Cry more, liars.
