Nolte: Far-Left NPR’s Trump/Epstein ‘Bombshell’ Is Another Hoax

NPR, a far-left propaganda outlet, decided that the day of President Trump’s State of the Union was a good day to drop an Epstein hoax on him.

“Justice Department withheld and removed some Epstein files related to Trump,” reads the breathless headline.

Uh, oh. Sounds like the walls are closing in… fer real.

Here’s the opening paragraph, and all I can say is gasp and egads…

The Justice Department has withheld some Epstein files related to allegations that President Trump sexually abused a minor, an NPR investigation finds. It also removed some documents from the public database where accusations against Jeffrey Epstein also mention Trump.

VICTIM NUMBER ONE: “According to the newly released files, the FBI [Federal Bureau of Investigation] internally circulated Epstein-related allegations that mention Trump in late July and early August 2025,” per NPR.

BUT, the FBI “marked most of the accusations as unverifiable or not credible.”

VICTIM NUMBER TWO: “The woman who directly named Trump in her abuse allegation claimed that around 1983, when she was around 13 years old, Epstein introduced her to Trump “who subsequently forced her head down to his exposed penis, which she subsequently bit,” writes NPR.

BUT, in her “first interview, she did not mention Trump.”

And on and on it goes like this… But only at the bottom of the article:

In the first interview document, the woman discussed ways Epstein abused her as a girl and, in identifying him to investigators, showed a cropped photo of the disgraced financier. Her attorney said it was cropped because she “was concerned about implicating additional individuals, and specifically any that were well known, due to fear of retaliation.” The FBI agents noted it was a “widely distributed photograph” of Epstein with Trump.

A woman identified as Jane Doe 4 “does not mention Trump, and the woman voluntarily dismissed her claims against Epstein’s estate in December 2021.”

Another so-called victim “ultimately refused to cooperate.”

Here’s a nice summation:

As I wrote even before Trump’s name came up in this junk NPR article that this entire Epstein saga, at least based on what we know so far, stinks to high heaven of equal parts moral panic and McCarthyism. It’s all unfounded, uncorroborated allegations mixed with a grotesque guilt-by-association crusade.

Nothing in what we have seen so far points to anything substantive other than Epstein hating Trump for booting him out of Mar-a-Lago combined with a bunch of obsequious leftists sucking up to Epstein for money, access, and status.

We’ve seen nothing close to a sex-trafficking ring. Nor has the supposed blackmail scheme been revealed. From where I sit, Epstein got busted in the 2000s, did his time, and then used his money, his connections, and his impressive investing skills to try and make his way back to respectability among the Beautiful People, and some of them — not Trump — played along.

Sleazy, yes.

Illegal, no.

Besides, these Trump Hoaxes will always go back to this: the Biden Department of Justice had the Epstein Files for the full four years it attempted to put Trump in prison. Only a fool would believe there was anything incriminating and Team Biden sat on it.

Let’s face it: NPR is still mad that Trump took away their annual half-billion-dollar corporate welfare check.