Nolte: Trump Ends Boycott of Far-Left White House Correspondents Dinner, Accepts Honoree Invitation

Throughout his first term and the first year of this, his second term, President Trump turned down the invitation to attend the far-left White House Correspondents Dinner (WHCD). This year, he’s accepted.

“The White House Correspondents Association has asked me, very nicely, to be the Honoree at this year’s Dinner,” announced the president Monday on his Truth Social account. “In honor of our Nation’s 250th Birthday, and the fact that these ‘Correspondents’ now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T., according to many, it will be my Honor to accept their invitation.”

The president added that he intends to “work to make it the GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND, EVER!”

“Because the Press was extraordinarily bad to me, FAKE NEWS ALL, right from the beginning of my First Term, I boycotted the event, and never went as Honoree. However, I look forward to being with everyone this year. Hopefully, it will be something very Special.”

My guess is — and this is just a guess — that Trump agreed to attend because the far-left White House Correspondents Association (WHCA) basically surrendered to Trump. What I mean is that instead of hiring the usual-usual comedian to perform, a comedian whose only goal will be to up their profile and social status by humiliating Trump, the WHCA hired mentalist Oz Pearlman as the headliner — an extraordinary talent and old-fashioned entertainer, and what I mean by “old-fashioned” is that he seeks to entertain everyone by putting on a great show.

The annual White House Correspondents Dinner advertises itself as a charity that’s all about scholarships, which might have been the original motive when launched back in the 1920s, But as we have all seen, in modern Washington, DC the WHCD has become a 21st century of Vanity Fair, a grotesque self-celebration of our wretched and wretchedly dishonest media elites to gush over themselves.

One of the great pleasures in covering the corporate media these last 20 years has been watching them repeatedly undermine their own credibility by, again and again, revealing who they really are. Most of this has come from their serial lying. But the appalling excesses of the WHCD, especially in the way it reveals just how bubbled, pompous, and lacking in self-awareness the media are, has been an annual pleasure.

The American media represent some of the worst people in the world, and seeing them at their worst as they prance and parade around under the mistaken belief that the public adores them has been really something to witness.

Trump will outsmart them on April 25th. It might almost be worth watching.

Almost.