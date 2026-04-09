Nolte: Far-left CBS News Runs Desperate Story to Shield Eric Swalwell

CBS News embarrassed itself Thursday by running a laughably desperate story to shield the creepy, fang-fanging, serial lying Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from a whisper campaign about sexual misconduct allegations that are supposedly coming soon.

First, some background…

Several left-wing activists, led by Gen-Z for Change’s Cheyenne Hunt, have spent the better part of a week claiming that a number of women are about to come forward to accuse California gubernatorial candidate Swalwell of various forms of sexual misconduct.

“The number of credible women who have come forward since I posted my video is pretty shocking, and connecting them with the investigative reporting teams who have been working on breaking this for years has greatly expedited this process,” Hunt claims. “I am confident this story will break soon.”

An important point here is that, according to Hunt, Swalwell’s office requires staffers to sign nondisclosure agreements, or NDAs…

“It appears that others may have stayed quiet due to a belief that non-disclosure agreements required them to keep this secret,” Hunt wrote. “While it is true that most NDAs would be unenforceable under these circumstances, most people don’t know that until they speak to a lawyer.”

Other left-wing activists have chimed in to back up the allegation that allegations will soon be alleging these alleged allegations…

Thus far, Swalwell’s campaign for governor has denied all of this and put the blame on MAGA.

Wednesday evening, Swalwell himself was forced to deny the claims. He’s also denying his office ever required anyone to sign an NDA (something that should be pretty easy to check):

Everything about this whisper campaign is sleazy and underhanded. That doesn’t mean the allegations about coming allegations won’t bear fruit. But as of right now, this is as bottom-barrel as politics gets. Forgive me for sounding like I’m defending Swalwell, but he is having his campaign bogged down over sexual misconduct allegations when — and this is important — not one woman has made any such claim. Not one!

Yeah, there’s a bit of karma here. Swalwell is the prince of lies, especially when spreading falsehoods and smears about Donald Trump. But facts are facts, and while it’s hard not to laugh, he’s indeed having to deny something no one has claimed he’s done… You know what? Go ahead and laugh.

Anyway, the far-left CBS News, which should employ a higher standard than political activists like Cheyenne Hunt, is so desperate to protect Swalwell that it pretty much did to Cheyenne Hunt what Cheyenne Hunt is doing to Eric Swalwell – floated a totally unverified claim that Hunt and former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) are in cahoots.

RELATED: EMBARRASSING! Eric Swalwell Shamed by Acting ICE Director

Porter, of course, is running against Swalwell for governor.

“Katie Porter and influencer behind Swalwell allegations ‘don’t have a relationship to speak of,’ campaign says,” reads the CBS News headline.

And then — lol — the article attempts to establish a conspiracy between Porter and Hunt. Get a load of this “journalism:”

Hunt enrolled at UC Irvine Law in the fall of 2018, as Porter was running for Congress. Porter continued living in on-campus housing throughout her time in Congress[.]

So, Hunt attended school where Porter lived part time. What CBS doesn’t tell you is that UC Irvince has a total enrollment of over 35,000 students. The town I live in has about 20,000 people, and I have met maybe two percent of them.

According to UCI, Hunt interned on Capitol Hill for a Democratic Senator while Porter was serving in the House[.]

Want to know who else was serving in Congress at this time? Eric Swalwell. Ooh, how’s that for stirring the plot?

[I]n 2021, Porter delivered the commencement address at Hunt’s graduation.

In 1984, I saw Supertramp in concert.

Three years later, Hunt ran for an Orange County congressional seat and posted a photograph with Porter on social media, calling her a trailblazer.

Everything above this is total bullshit. This photo is all CBS has got, and it’s only a little something, certainly not enough to drag Hunt and Porter through this mud.

Please do take a moment to enjoy and revel in all this blue-on-blue violence.