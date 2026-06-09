Nolte: Let’s Hope Scott Pelley Never Stops Talking

If Scott Pelley weren’t real, those of us committed to destroying the corporate media by exposing how awful these people are would have to invent him.

In short: what a gift this pompous ass is.

Never stop talking, Scott Pelley. Please, never stop.

After 37 years at CBS News and some 20 of those years at 60 Minutes, change was coming, and this self-absorbed, entitled leftist just couldn’t deal with it. Bari Weiss took over at the helm of CBS News, her new hire was about to take over running 60 Minutes, and Pelley decided to go out using an electronic version of suicide-by-cop. In an all-hands staff meeting, he raged against Weiss, he attacked his new boss as unqualified, and got what he wanted — fired. Now he can play martyr. Now he can sue. All very transparent.

But he’s also a gift to those of us who want to remind every Normal Person in America that you can never hate the legacy media enough.

What’s the first thing Thurston Howell Pelley III does after his firing? He releases a photo of himself at the wheel of a fancy sailboat. Oh, yeah, he’s in touch with Real America. This must be a video of Pelley heading home after his sailboat photo op:

But the real gift was yet to come, and that was with his weekend New York Yimes interview. Naturally, he’s only lobbed softballs — few things are as useless as leftists interviewing leftists — but his cold arrogance, his sniffing elitism, his breathtaking sense of entitlement… Everyone needs to read this to understand that the legacy media are irredeemable. This guy never should’ve been allowed in the front door, much less celebrated today. And the fact that a so-called journalist who makes everything about himself in the most childish and unprofessional way is being celebrated tells you just how broken this institution is.

Here are a few excerpts…

Pelley claims there’s no evidence 60 Minutes is biased, or even that people perceive it as biased.

Bari Weiss “didn’t offer any kind of a metric” to back up her claim that people see the show as biased, he sniffs, adding: “Do you have a poll? Is there market research? What are you talking about? We felt that she was making statements that she couldn’t back up and was coming into the news division with hardened preconceived notions that didn’t seem to be thought through.”

He then admits he chose to ignore a request from Weiss, and when I say “ignore,” he just went ahead and broadcast the story without even acknowledging her request or bothering to ask why she saw it that way….

Weiss directed Pelley to describe ICE protester Renee Good’s car “as driving toward the officer” just prior to the ICE officer shooting her dead in self-defense.

“This is not what you see on the video,” Pelley falsely explains to the Times. “On the video, you see the officer standing slightly off the front of the car. And you clearly see Ms. Good’s wheels turned completely as far as they will go, away from the officer.”

“So,” Pelley brags, “I decided that I wouldn’t do those things. I wasn’t going to get in a debate about it. I wasn’t going to call Bari Weiss about it. I was just going to refuse to make those changes.”

You’ll note that according to Pelley himself, Weiss did not ask that he report a claim Good “aimed” her car at the ICE officer, but only and factually that she was “driving toward the officer” – which is indisputable.

Let me tell you right now, if I ever published a piece here at Breitbart without making the changes requested by my boss, I’d catch hell. If I refused to even acknowledge the request and arrogantly published as though I were the final word and owned the joint, I’d probably be fired, and rightly so.

Then there’s this beauty from Pelley…

I’ve never worn the uniform. But I’ve been in combat for this country, in Afghanistan and Iraq, Kuwait. I’ve been shot at, spent nights in foxholes filling up with water in the desert. I’m not aware that the president of the United States has ever done any of those things for his country. Please correct me if I’m wrong.

“I’ve been in combat for this country.”

Man alive.

And let’s not forget that President Trump gave up a dream life and was shot for his country.

Pelley closes with this…

CBS management doesn’t “know what they’re doing,” he says. “And there’s a subtle political bias that I’ve never seen at 60 Minutes before, or at CBS News before. So that is my hope: a return to sanity. We can save this. It’s possible to land this plane. But right now, CBS News is on fire.”

He’s the classic narcissist who’s written himself in as the indispensable hero of his own story, who’s certain 60 Minutes will not survive without him.

If you wanted to expose the corporate media in the worst way imaginable, you couldn’t invent a better fiction. Let’s hope Pelley never stops talking, although I fear Pelley will go the way of Chuck Todd, Terry Moran, and Jim Acosta — disappear into the Substack as their former employers somehow stumble along without them.