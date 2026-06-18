Nolte: Jeff Bezos Admits Washington Post Staffed with ‘Terrible’ People

Left-wing billionaire and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos reportedly admitted that his purchase of the far-left Washington Post was the worst investment he ever made and that the disgraced newspaper is staffed with “terrible” people.

You know, I’m no billionaire. Hell, I’m barely a thousandaire, but I could have told him 1) it was a terrible investment and 2) that the people at the Post are some of the most amoral and insufferable in the world.

Bezos is obviously a smart guy, but when you spend decades, as he has, in a rarefied and insular bubble populated by suck-ups, yes men, and people who agree on everything, you can become a real dumbass.

Buying the Post was the act of a dumbass.

What did he expect — that the most spoiled, immature, unprofessional, and entitled class this planet has ever seen would accept … change?

Of course not. To accept change is to accept that something is wrong, and the toxic narcissists who make up the corporate media can never admit that anything they’re doing — especially all the lies they tell — is anything less than noble, virtuous, vital, and saving democracy.

“Amazon founder Jeff Bezos called the Washington Post his worst investment in a conversation with President Trump,” the New York Post reports, according to a book excerpt from discredited New York Times “reporters.”

“The people there are terrible,” Bezos reportedly told Trump while having dinner in late 2024. “They don’t listen. My other companies, they listen,” Bezos complained.

That was the year, 2024, when the Post lost $100 million.

Not long after, Bezos attempted to reform the paper’s editorial page by demanding that the focus be on endorsing personal liberty and free markets. Bezos also ordered the paper to withhold any endorsement in the 2024 presidential election, which, in reality, meant not endorsing then-Vice President Kamala Harris. Staffers and subscribers expected and demanded the endorsement of the Democrat against the Bad Orange Man, and when that failed to materialize, the consequences were immediate.

The staff revolted. Many quit. Subscribers fled. Oh, my, it was glorious.

Then things got even more glorious when Bezos slashed about 40 percent of the staff, including the entire sports team and much of the corrupt newsroom.

The Post is doomed. The only hope Bezos has is to go the way of the New York Times by becoming a lifestyle and game outlet with a news vertical. No matter what, Republicans will never return to the Post. No pledge to reform into a valid news outlet will sucker us into another chance. Meanwhile, Democrats demand 100 percent fealty, so even token reform will result in lost subscribers. So how does the Post possibly inch into profitability?

It doesn’t.

Tee hee.