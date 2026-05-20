Nolte: Jeff Bezos Refuses to Subsidize Failing Washington Post

Amazon founder and sole owner of the failing, far-left Washington Post, Jeff Bezos, said he is done subsidizing this failure.

During a Wednesday appearance on CNBC’s Squawk Box, anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin appeared eager to shame Bezos into subsidizing the Washington Post as-is rather than make the necessary changes to make it a profitable enterprise:

Andrew Ross Sorkin: And there’s a lot of people out there who said, ‘Jeff’s super wealthy. He’s talked about this being a public trust. That’s something that he bought early on.’ How much do you care about that piece of it? Why, why lay people off? Why fire people? Why don’t you subsidize the business? Jeff Bezos: Because the Post needs to be a profitable enterprise that stands on its own two feet. Sorkin: But does it? Bezos: Yes. Sorkin: I mean, that’s the question. Some people say it should be a trust. Bezos: And let me tell you why. Because it’s a measure of its relevance. If people won’t pay for our product, we’re not doing, it’s not a good enough product. It’s like, you know, doing — it would be like poetry without rhyming. It’s too easy. So we want — it’s got to be something that people will pay for because that’s a signal… It’s a signal that we’re providing a relevant service. Your paper, the New York Times, you guys make a ton of money. You guys are doing very well financially, and you’re providing a service that people are willing to pay for. We can do that, too.

The Post is such a failure it has lost around a quarter of a billion — with a “B” — dollars since 2023. Since 2022, the Post has laid off around 40 percent of its staff. Still, this guy is asking, “Why lay people off?” Imagine those losses without the layoffs.

As far as aping the New York Times… Please do, Jeff Bezos. While there’s no question the Times is profitable, it is only profitable for two reasons. The first is that it has become a lifestyle site for elites with puzzles, decorating tips, recipes, etc. To stay in the black, it’s basically become the HGTVTimes. The news-gathering business has become an afterthought, a side hustle.

Secondly, when it comes to the news, the Times has lost all independence and become beholden to its far-left base of subscribers, which means it must cater to them, which means the relevance and credibility of the Times has cratered after publishing trash like this. The paper that once set the day’s narratives is now a blog for Jew-hating communists, limousine socialists, and self-loathing, liberal white women.