A family is grateful to those who found their dog that vanished during recent mudslides in the Inland Empire area of California.

Rescuers eventually found the dog, whose name is Chloe, on Monday in Forest Falls, ABC 7 reported Friday.

San Bernardino County Fire told followers in a social media post on Saturday, “There is a light at the end of the tunnel,” and detailed the pup’s rescue.

“After 48 hours of intense search operations by USAR teams and SBCoFPD personnel, Chloe the dog was found alive. Rescuers found her in a void space surrounded by dense mud and debris. Chloe was reunited with her family, who were overjoyed to see her. Chloe even thanked her rescuers,” the agency said.

The video clip showed the family’s reunion with the small black dog who was clearly happy to be back with her owners. She jumped and licked their faces as her tail wagged excitedly:

Followers were quick to respond to the touching video, one person writing, “They’ve been through so much. So happy they were reunited.”

“She’s so darling! I love how she jumped back and forth between family and the firefighters,” someone else commented while another called it a “Beautiful moment!”

More video footage showed the heavy rains, flash flooding, and mudflows that hit the region this week:

“We had a large cell come through which created multiple mudslides which we had major damage to the infrastructure of the area and structures as well,” San Bernardino County Fire Batt. Chief Bill Villarino told KTLA.

Mudslides were a considered a fast-moving landslide that normally flowed in a channel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“Mudslides develop when water rapidly accumulates in the ground and results in a surge of water-saturated rock, earth, and debris. Mudslides usually start on steep slopes and can be activated by natural disasters,” the website read.