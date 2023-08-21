Palm Springs Train Derailed Due to Tropical Storm Hilary 

A train derailed Monday morning in the Palm Springs, California, area due to the impact of Tropical Storm Hilary.

Aerial footage showed water flowing around the derailed train cars.

As local news outlet KESQ reported:

Officials with Union Pacific are reporting that two routes are closed, in and out of the Los Angeles Basin due to washouts and flood waters over the rails. Additionally, the company is reporting that widespread road closures are slowing down its employees’ ability to get to work and operate the company’s trains safely.

The incident occurred near the Gene Autry overpass.

PALM SPRINGS, California A train derailed Monday morning in the Palm Springs area over by the Gene Autry overpass.

Palm Springs was hit hard by Tropical Storm Hilary, as the city saw mass flooding and mudslides.

As Breitbart News reported:

The storm, which made landfall on Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula on Sunday, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone but resulted in mass power outages and flooding across Southern California. Over 45,500 customers were without power across the state as of 1 p.m. Eastern, per Poweroutage.us. Over 10,000 of those outages are in Los Angeles County. … The Weather Channel added that Palm Springs, which averages 4.61 inches of rain per year, reached 2.27 inches of rain over a six-hour period. The Daily Mail is reporting that Palm Springs is actually “cut off,” with people trapped in their homes and unable to call 911.

Some residents were reportedly “trapped” in their homes due to flooding, debris flow, and mud.

