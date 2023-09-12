It remains “too soon” to know the impacts Hurricane Lee could have on the northeastern United States, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in an 11:00 a.m. advisory on Tuesday.

Hurricane Lee remains a major hurricane but is expected to weaken as it makes a sharp turn north, sparing the southeast coast of the U.S. However, the NHC warns that it remains a powerful storm that could potentially impact the northeast, although it is still too soon to tell.

Hurricane #Lee Advisory 29: Tropical Storm Watch Issued For Bermuda. Hazardous Surf and Rip Current Conditions Expected At Beaches Across the Western Atlantic All Week. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 12, 2023

“It remains too soon to know what level of additional impacts Lee might have along the northeastern U.S. coast and Atlantic Canada late this week and this weekend,” the NHC update reads.

Regardless, the NHC warns that the wind and rainfall hazards will “extend well away from the center as Lee grows in size,” urging individuals to continue to monitor the storm’s forecast in the coming days.

The NHC also warns of “dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents” affecting “portions of the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos Islands, the Bahamas, Bermuda, and most of the US East Coast through much of the week.”

Bermuda, meanwhile, remains under a Tropical Storm Watch.

The latest track on Hurricane Lee, issued at 11:00 a.m., shows the bulk of Maine in the NHC’s cone of uncertainty. But any wobbles back west could put more of New England at play.

RELATED — MAKE IT DOUBLE! Satellite Image Shows TWO HURRICANES in the Atlantic

CSU/CIRA & NOAA via Storyful

RELATED — Devastating Storm Surge: Hurricane Idalia Sweeps Away Home in Florida’s Horseshoe Beach