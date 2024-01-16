Texas Gas Producers Weathering the Storm for Electricity Production

With temperatures dipping into frigid conditions across the state of Texas, natural gas producers are keeping up with the demand and providing “more than enough natural gas” to meet the needs of power generation stations.

“The good news is Texas continues to produce more than enough natural gas every day to meet our needs, and even with localized issues, the impact of weather changes on production has been minimal,” Texas Oil and Gas Association President Todd Staples told Breitbart Texas. “The natural gas production, processing, transmission, and storage sectors continue to supply necessary fuel for electric generation, residential and commercial, and a host of other needs.”

A graph produced by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) illustrates how electricity production exceeded the demand — even during peak hours.

“In looking at ERCOT data on electric generation, power generation fueled by natural gas continues to provide up to 60% and even more of the entire generation capacity during some of the peak load periods, demonstrating the resiliency and benefits of natural gas to our grid,” Staples continued.

ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas told WFAA in Dallas, “The whole generation fleet has really been performing well so far during this winter event. The traditional thermal plants are performing really well.”

Vegas thanked Texas electricity consumers for helping during conservation requests by the organization. “A lot of us changed our heating patterns for that purpose. So we’re responding to ERCOT feedback.”

Staples said natural gas producers prepared months in advance for conditions like these. “The Texas oil and natural gas industry takes inclement weather seriously,” he explained. “Months in advance of cold weather, operators implement weatherization practices and continue to monitor weather forecasts throughout winter months to make any additional needed preparations.”

Texas set 3 all-time records for power demand & supply this winter storm. The ERCOT power grid performed flawlessly, never failing. No Texan lost power b/c of the grid. This is b/c of reforms that added more power generation, winterized the grid & gave more tools to ERCOT. pic.twitter.com/aoIBbNWD7l — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 16, 2024

Over the weekend, Texas Governor Greg Abbott reiterated this, posting on X, “Texas’ power grid and natural gas supply are better prepared for the winter than ever before.”

