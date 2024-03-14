Severe weather that led to a series of tornadoes ripped through Ohio on Thursday night, causing severe damage in parts of the state.

Several tornadoes reportedly hit Miami Valley, according to . Amber Fagan, president and CEO of the Indian Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and the Convention and Visitors Bureau, told in Columbus that she has never seen destruction on this scale in the state.

“It’s pure devastation. I have never seen anything like this in my entire life,” Fagan said. “I just was checking on all our local businesses and our chamber members and that, you know, everybody I know is OK, but I’ve heard some people are not OK.”

Mary Rutan Hospital in Bellefontaine has been gearing up to handle a possible mass casualty event, with four or five ambulances reportedly stationed outside the emergency room. Indian Lake Schools will also be closed on Friday.

“Asking for prayers for our community at this time,” the district said on Facebook, per KOMO News. “School is canceled for Friday, March 15. Indian Lake Schools will be open as a shelter as soon as possible. Power is out, but we have backup generators.”

According to the Daily Mail, a tornado also tore through a trailer park in Lakeview, Ohio, leading to “mass casualty event.”

“The park has space for a total of 343 campers, with it remaining unclear just how many people have been impacted by the storm,” noted the Mail. “One local journalist has reported that the storm has caused a mass casualty incident at the park, with people trapped under the remnants of their vans.”

A Logan County public safety message appeared to confirm the event.

“[FR/Mass Casualty Incident] Multiple building collapses with people trapped in Russells Point after tornado,” the message read. “Gas leaks, accidents, fires, and power lines down all around Indian Lake. Triage collection point set up.”

Please pray for Ohio tonight! 'Mass casualty' event declared after tornado plows through trailer park in Ohio – trapping dozens in the wreckagehttps://t.co/OjtT6AEr6M — Madison Gesiotto Gilbert (@madisongesiotto) March 15, 2024

Lakeview, Ohio just got hit with an extremely massive tornado that ripped through the Lakeside RV Park. The park has been devastated and people are caught under the wreckage. Pray for those caught in this horror. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/4qjIbO7HyX — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 15, 2024